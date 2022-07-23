To calculate the cross product of two vectors, A and B, when given their components in terms of unit vectors (i, j, k), you can follow a systematic approach. The cross product, denoted as A × B, results in a new vector C, which can be expressed in terms of its components: C = C x i + C y j + C z k.

First, identify the components of vectors A and B. For example, if A = i + 2j and B = -2i + 3j + 4k, you can represent them as:

A x = 1, A y = 2, A z = 0

= 1, A = 2, A = 0 B x = -2, B y = 3, B z = 4

Next, create a table to organize these components, repeating the x and y columns for clarity. The next step involves calculating each component of vector C using the formula:

C x = A y B z - B y A z

C y = A z B x - B z A x

C z = A x B y - B x A y

For C x , substitute the values: C x = (2)(4) - (3)(0) = 8.

For C y , substitute: C y = (0)(-2) - (4)(1) = -4.

For C z , substitute: C z = (1)(3) - (-2)(2) = 3 + 4 = 7.

Thus, the resulting vector C can be expressed as:

C = 8i - 4j + 7k.

In summary, the cross product can be calculated using the components of the vectors and following the systematic approach of multiplying the appropriate components diagonally, ensuring to maintain the order of operations. This method provides a clear and consistent way to find the cross product without needing angles or diagrams.