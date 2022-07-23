The pendulum is a classic physics problem that involves a mass attached to a string, swinging back and forth in an arc. To analyze the motion of a pendulum, we can apply the principle of energy conservation, which states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant. In the case of a pendulum, we can focus on the conversion between gravitational potential energy and kinetic energy as the pendulum swings.

Consider a pendulum with an unknown mass \( m \) at the end of a 2-meter massless rope. When the pendulum is pulled back to an angle of 37 degrees from the vertical and released, it will swing down to its lowest point, where it reaches maximum speed. This maximum speed occurs at the lowest point of the swing due to the conversion of potential energy into kinetic energy.

To find the maximum speed \( v_b \) at the lowest point, we can use the conservation of energy equation:

\[ K_{\text{initial}} + U_{\text{initial}} + W_{\text{non-conservative}} = K_{\text{final}} + U_{\text{final}} \]

At the release point (point A), the pendulum has no kinetic energy since it starts from rest, and it has gravitational potential energy due to its height above the lowest point (point B). At point B, the potential energy is zero, and all the energy is converted into kinetic energy. Thus, we can simplify the equation:

\[ U_A = K_B \]

Where:

Gravitational potential energy \( U_A = mgh_A \)

Kinetic energy \( K_B = \frac{1}{2} mv_b^2 \)

Since the mass \( m \) cancels out, we can rearrange the equation to solve for \( v_b \):

\[ v_b = \sqrt{2gh_A} \]

To find the height \( h_A \), we can use the pendulum equation, which relates the length of the pendulum \( l \), the angle \( \theta \), and the height \( y \):

\[ l - y = l \cos(\theta) \]

In this case, we have:

\[ 2 - y = 2 \cos(37^\circ) \]

Rearranging gives us:

\[ y = 2 - 2 \cos(37^\circ) \]

Calculating this height yields \( y \approx 0.4 \) meters. Plugging this value back into the equation for \( v_b \) gives:

\[ v_b = \sqrt{2 \cdot 9.8 \cdot 0.4} \approx 2.8 \text{ m/s} \]

Thus, the maximum speed of the pendulum at its lowest point is approximately 2.8 meters per second. This example illustrates how energy conservation principles can be applied to solve pendulum problems, especially when the heights are not directly provided.