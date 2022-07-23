In this problem, we explore the concept of rotational equilibrium using a seesaw scenario involving two children of different masses. The seesaw is 4 meters long, with a uniform mass distribution and a mass of 50 kg, pivoted at its center. The child on the left has a mass of 30 kg, while the child on the right has a mass of 40 kg. To achieve balance, we need to determine how far the heavier child should sit from the fulcrum.

In rotational equilibrium, the sum of all torques acting on the system must equal zero. The torque (\( \tau \)) produced by a force is calculated using the formula:

\( \tau = r \cdot F \cdot \sin(\theta) \)

where \( r \) is the distance from the pivot to the point of force application, \( F \) is the force, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the force and the lever arm. In this case, the gravitational force acts vertically downward, making an angle of 90 degrees with the lever arm, which simplifies our calculations since \( \sin(90^\circ) = 1 \).

We denote the torque from the left child as \( \tau_1 \) and from the right child as \( \tau_2 \). The equation for equilibrium can be expressed as:

\( m_1 \cdot g \cdot r_1 = m_2 \cdot g \cdot r_2 \)

Here, \( m_1 \) is the mass of the left child (30 kg), \( m_2 \) is the mass of the right child (40 kg), \( r_1 \) is the distance from the fulcrum to the left child (2 meters), and \( r_2 \) is the distance we need to find for the right child.

Since gravity (\( g \)) appears on both sides of the equation, it cancels out, leading to:

\( m_1 \(\cdot\) r_1 = m_2 \(\cdot\) r_2 \

Rearranging this gives:

\( r_2 = \(\frac{m_1}{m_2}\) \(\cdot\) r_1 \

Substituting the known values:

\( r_2 = \(\frac{30 \, \text{kg}\)}{40 \, \(\text{kg}\)} \(\cdot\) 2 \, \(\text{m}\) = 1.5 \, \(\text{m}\) \

This result indicates that the heavier child must sit 1.5 meters from the fulcrum to balance the seesaw, confirming our initial understanding that the heavier child should be positioned closer to the pivot point. This fundamental relationship between mass and distance in seesaw problems is crucial for solving similar equilibrium scenarios.