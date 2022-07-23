Understanding the energy of orbits is crucial when analyzing the motion of satellites. When a satellite transitions from one orbital distance (denoted as \( r_1 \)) to another (denoted as \( r_2 \)), it experiences changes in both kinetic energy and gravitational potential energy. The relationship between the orbital radius and the satellite's velocity is governed by the equation for orbital speed, which can be expressed as:

\[ v_{\text{sat}} = \sqrt{\frac{GM}{r}} \]

where \( G \) is the gravitational constant and \( M \) is the mass of the celestial body being orbited. The kinetic energy (\( KE \)) of the satellite is given by:

\[ KE = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 \]

and the gravitational potential energy (\( PE \)) is described by:

\[ PE = -\frac{GMm}{r} \]

To analyze the work done when changing orbits, we apply the principle of energy conservation. The total mechanical energy in orbit is the sum of kinetic and potential energy. When moving from an initial orbit to a final orbit, the work done (\( W \)) can be expressed as:

\[ W = \left( \frac{1}{2} mv_f^2 - \frac{GMm}{r_f} \right) - \left( \frac{1}{2} mv_i^2 - \frac{GMm}{r_i} \right) \]

In this equation, \( v_i \) and \( v_f \) are the initial and final velocities, while \( r_i \) and \( r_f \) are the initial and final distances from the center of the mass being orbited. If the velocities are unknown, we can substitute them using the orbital speed equation, allowing us to express everything in terms of the known distances.

For example, if a spacecraft of mass \( m \) is moving from a lower orbit to a higher orbit, the work done is positive, indicating that energy is added to the system. Conversely, if the spacecraft is moving to a lower orbit, the work done is negative, as energy is removed from the system. This results in an increase in velocity as the radius decreases.

In summary, the energy of orbits can be analyzed through the conservation of energy, where the total energy is a combination of kinetic and potential energy. The equations governing these energies allow for the calculation of work done during orbital transitions, highlighting the relationship between orbital radius and velocity changes.