Rotational kinetic energy is the energy associated with the motion of an object as it spins. Just as linear kinetic energy is defined for objects moving in a straight line, rotational kinetic energy applies to objects that rotate. The formula for linear kinetic energy is given by:

K_{l} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) m v^{2}

where m is the mass and v is the linear speed. For rotational motion, we use the moment of inertia I and angular velocity ω (omega) to express rotational kinetic energy:

K_{r} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) I \(\omega\)^{2}

In cases where an object is both rolling and spinning, such as a toilet paper roll moving across the floor, the total kinetic energy is the sum of both linear and rotational kinetic energies:

K_{total} = K_{l} + K_{r}

For point masses, which are considered to have negligible size, the moment of inertia is calculated using:

I = m r^{2}

where r is the distance from the axis of rotation. For objects with a defined shape, such as a solid cylinder or hollow sphere, the moment of inertia can be found in reference tables. For a hollow sphere, the moment of inertia is:

I = \(\frac{2}{3}\) m r^{2}

To illustrate these concepts, consider a basketball spinning on a player's finger. Given that the basketball has a mass of 0.62 kg, a diameter of 24 cm (which translates to a radius of 0.12 m), and spins at an angular velocity of 15 radians per second, we can calculate its kinetic energies. Since the basketball is not translating (moving linearly), its linear kinetic energy is zero:

K_{l} = 0

For the rotational kinetic energy, we substitute the values into the rotational kinetic energy formula:

K_{r} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\left\)(\(\frac{2}{3}\) m r^{2}\(\right\)) \(\omega\)^{2}

Plugging in the values:

K_{r} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\left\)(\(\frac{2}{3}\) \(\times\) 0.62 \, \(\text{kg}\) \(\times\) (0.12 \, \(\text{m}\))^{2}\(\right\)) \(\times\) (15 \, \(\text{rad/s}\))^{2}

After performing the calculations, the rotational kinetic energy is found to be approximately 0.67 joules. Therefore, the total kinetic energy of the basketball, which is solely from its rotational motion, is:

K_{total} = K_{l} + K_{r} = 0 + 0.67 \, \(\text{J}\) = 0.67 \, \(\text{J}\)

This example highlights the distinction between linear and rotational kinetic energy and demonstrates how to calculate each type based on the object's motion and properties.