Diffraction is a phenomenon that occurs when waves encounter an obstacle or a slit that is comparable in size to their wavelength. To understand diffraction, we can utilize Hagen's principle, which describes how new wavefronts are formed from existing ones. According to this principle, every point on an old wavefront generates spherical wavelets. The new wavefront is then formed by drawing a tangent line that intersects the apexes of these wavelets. This means that regardless of the shape of the old wavefront, the new wavefront will be tangent to the wavelets produced at each point.

As the width of a slit decreases relative to the wavelength of the light, the behavior of the wavelets changes significantly. When the slit is much larger than the wavelength, many wavelets pass through, resulting in minimal diffraction. As the slit width approaches the wavelength, fewer wavelets can pass through, leading to some diffraction, particularly at the edges. Finally, when the slit width is much smaller than the wavelength, only a single wavelet can pass through, causing significant diffraction as the wavefront remains spherical and spreads out isotropically.

In practical terms, this means that light passing through a narrow slit will exhibit different behaviors depending on the slit size. For a wide slit, light remains collimated, while for a narrow slit, light spreads out, leading to a diffraction pattern characterized by alternating bright and dark regions due to constructive and destructive interference. Constructive interference occurs when wavelets from different parts of the slit arrive in phase, while destructive interference occurs when they arrive out of phase.

When considering two closely spaced slits, known as a double slit, the light emerging from each slit can interfere with itself, creating a more complex diffraction pattern. The distance between the slits and the distance from the slits to the observation screen are crucial in determining the resulting interference pattern. The condition for significant diffraction is that the slit separation must be much larger than the slit width, allowing for the assumption that each slit behaves as a source of a single wavelet.

The resulting diffraction pattern consists of alternating bright and dark fringes, where bright regions correspond to constructive interference and dark regions correspond to destructive interference. This pattern is a fundamental aspect of wave behavior and is observable in various contexts, including light passing through single and double slits.