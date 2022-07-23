Understanding the average kinetic energy of an ideal gas is essential in the study of thermodynamics and the kinetic molecular theory. The average kinetic energy per particle is directly related to the temperature of the gas, which is a crucial concept in this field. The equation that describes this relationship is:

\( K = \frac{3}{2} k_B T \)

In this equation, \( K \) represents the average kinetic energy, \( k_B \) is the Boltzmann constant (approximately \( 1.38 \times 10^{-23} \, \text{J/K} \)), and \( T \) is the absolute temperature measured in Kelvins. It is important to convert temperatures from Celsius to Kelvins to avoid negative values, which would yield nonsensical results for energy calculations. The conversion is done using the formula:

\( T(K) = T(°C) + 273 \)

For example, to calculate the average kinetic energy of oxygen molecules at 27 degrees Celsius, first convert the temperature to Kelvins:

\( T = 27 + 273 = 300 \, K \)

Substituting this value into the kinetic energy equation gives:

\( K = \frac{3}{2} (1.38 \times 10^{-23}) (300) \)

Calculating this results in:

\( K \approx 6.21 \times 10^{-21} \, \text{J} \)

This value represents the average energy per particle in the gas at that temperature. A key conceptual takeaway is that the average kinetic energy depends solely on the temperature of the gas and not on its type. Therefore, whether the gas is oxygen or nitrogen at the same temperature, the average kinetic energy per particle remains the same.