A synchronous orbit, also known as a geosynchronous orbit, is a special type of satellite orbit where the orbital period of the satellite matches the rotation period of the Earth. This means that the satellite remains fixed above the same point on the Earth's surface as the Earth rotates. The key to achieving this synchronization lies in the specific orbital distance, referred to as r synchronous, which can be calculated using the formula:

r_{\(\text{synchronous}\)} = \(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{G M t^2}{4 \pi^2}\)}

In this equation, G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Earth, and t is the orbital period of the Earth, which is 24 hours or 86,400 seconds. This formula is applicable to any planet, not just Earth, as long as the appropriate values for G and M are used.

To derive the formula for r synchronous, we start from Kepler's third law, which states:

t^2 = \(\frac{4 \pi^2 r^3}{G M}\)

Rearranging this equation to solve for r gives:

r^3 = \(\frac{G M t^2}{4 \pi^2}\)

Taking the cube root results in the formula for r synchronous. It is important to note that there is only one specific distance where a circular geosynchronous orbit is possible. If the distance is increased, the orbital period will also increase, causing the satellite to lose synchronization with the Earth's rotation.

To find the height of the geosynchronous orbit, we first calculate r synchronous and then subtract the radius of the Earth. The radius of the Earth is approximately 6.37 x 106 meters. After calculating r synchronous using the provided values, we find:

r_{\(\text{synchronous}\)} \(\approx\) 4.22 \(\times\) 10^7 \(\text{ meters}\)

Thus, the height h of the geosynchronous orbit is given by:

h = r_{\(\text{synchronous}\)} - r_{\(\text{Earth}\)} \(\approx\) 4.22 \(\times\) 10^7 - 6.37 \(\times\) 10^6 \(\approx\) 3.59 \(\times\) 10^7 \(\text{ meters}\)

Converting this height into kilometers gives approximately 35,900 kilometers. This distance is crucial for telecommunications satellites, as it allows them to maintain a constant position relative to the Earth's surface, ensuring reliable communication.