Understanding motion problems involving acceleration is crucial in physics, particularly when applying the four key equations of motion, also known as kinematics equations. These equations are essential for analyzing uniformly accelerated motion, which occurs when acceleration remains constant. It's important to note that these equations can only be used under this condition.

The first equation is given by:

\[v = v_0 + at\]

where \(v\) is the final velocity, \(v_0\) is the initial velocity, \(a\) is the acceleration, and \(t\) is the time. This equation can be derived from the average acceleration formula, which states that the average acceleration is equal to the change in velocity over the change in time.

The second equation is:

\[v^2 = v_0^2 + 2a\Delta x\]

This equation relates the squares of the velocities to acceleration and displacement, where \(\Delta x\) represents the change in position.

The third equation can be expressed in two forms:

\[\Delta x = v_0t + \frac{1}{2}at^2\]

or

\[\Delta x = \frac{(v_0 + v)}{2}t\]

In the first form, \(\Delta x\) is the displacement, while in the second form, it represents the average velocity multiplied by time. The average velocity is calculated as the mean of the initial and final velocities.

Each of these equations incorporates a combination of five key variables: final velocity (\(v\)), initial velocity (\(v_0\)), acceleration (\(a\)), time (\(t\)), and displacement (\(\Delta x\)). When solving motion problems, it is essential to identify which three of these five variables are known to select the appropriate equation for the unknown variable.

For example, consider a racing car that starts from rest and accelerates uniformly over a 160-meter track, crossing the finish line after 8 seconds. To find the acceleration, we first identify the known variables: the initial velocity (\(v_0 = 0\)), time (\(t = 8\) seconds), and displacement (\(\Delta x = 160\) meters). The target variable is acceleration (\(a\)). With these three known variables, we can use the third equation:

\[\Delta x = v_0t + \frac{1}{2}at^2\]

Substituting the known values gives:

\[160 = 0 \cdot 8 + \frac{1}{2}a(8^2)\]

Solving for \(a\) results in:

\[a = \frac{160 \cdot 2}{8^2} = 5 \, \text{m/s}^2\]

In the next part, to find the final velocity at the finish line, we can use the first equation:

\[v = v_0 + at\]

Substituting the known values gives:

\[v = 0 + 5 \cdot 8 = 40 \, \text{m/s}\]

By mastering these equations and understanding how to identify the relevant variables, students can effectively solve a wide range of motion problems in physics.