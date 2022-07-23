Rolling motion occurs when an object, such as a cylinder or sphere, moves along a surface while simultaneously rotating around its own axis. This type of motion is characterized by two types of velocities: linear velocity, which pertains to the movement of the center of mass, and rotational velocity, which describes the spinning of the object. The relationship between these velocities is expressed by the equation:

v_{cm} = r \(\cdot\) \(\omega\)

Here, v_{cm} represents the linear velocity of the center of mass, r is the radius of the object, and \(\omega\) is the angular velocity. This equation holds true only when the object is rolling without slipping on a surface. If the object is in the air, the linear and rotational velocities are not directly related.

In the context of kinetic energy, rolling objects possess both linear kinetic energy and rotational kinetic energy. The formulas for these energies are:

KE_{linear} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) m v_{cm}^2

KE_{rotational} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) I \(\omega\)^2

Where I is the moment of inertia of the object. For a solid sphere, the moment of inertia is given by:

I = \(\frac{2}{5}\) m r^2

To illustrate these concepts, consider a solid sphere with a mass of 2 kg and a radius of 0.3 m rolling without slipping on a horizontal surface at a linear velocity of 10 m/s. The linear kinetic energy can be calculated as:

KE_{linear} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\cdot\) 2 \(\cdot\) 10^2 = 100 \(\text{ joules}\)

Next, to find the rotational kinetic energy, we first need to determine the angular velocity:

\(\omega\) = \(\frac{v_{cm}\)}{r} = \(\frac{10}{0.3}\) \(\approx\) 33.33 \(\text{ rad/s}\)

Substituting this value into the rotational kinetic energy formula, we have:

KE_{rotational} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\cdot\) \(\frac{2}{5}\) \(\cdot\) 2 \(\cdot\) (0.3^2) \(\cdot\) (33.33^2) = 40 \(\text{ joules}\)

Finally, the total kinetic energy of the rolling sphere is the sum of its linear and rotational kinetic energies:

KE_{total} = KE_{linear} + KE_{rotational} = 100 + 40 = 140 \(\text{ joules}\)

This example highlights the importance of understanding both types of kinetic energy in rolling motion and reinforces the relationship between linear and rotational velocities when rolling without slipping on a surface.