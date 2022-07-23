In this problem, we explore the dynamics of Atwood's machine, which consists of two blocks connected by a light string over a pulley. The blocks have masses of 3 kg and 5 kg, while the pulley is modeled as a solid cylinder with a mass of 4 kg and a radius of 8 m. The system is released from rest, with the heavier block (5 kg) starting at a height of 5 m above the ground. The goal is to determine the speed of the heavier block just before it hits the ground and the angular speed of the pulley at that moment.

To solve this, we apply the principle of conservation of energy, which states that the total mechanical energy in a closed system remains constant if only conservative forces are acting. The initial potential energy of the system is converted into kinetic energy as the blocks move and the pulley rotates. The relevant equations include:

1. **Potential Energy (PE)**: \( U = mgh \), where \( m \) is mass, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 10 m/s²), and \( h \) is height.

2. **Kinetic Energy (KE)**: For linear motion, \( KE = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 \), and for rotational motion, \( KE = \frac{1}{2} I \omega^2 \), where \( I \) is the moment of inertia and \( \omega \) is the angular velocity.

3. **Moment of Inertia for a solid cylinder**: \( I = \frac{1}{2} m r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the cylinder.

Initially, the system has potential energy due to the height of the 5 kg block, while the kinetic energy is zero since the system starts from rest. As the blocks move, the potential energy of the descending block is converted into kinetic energy of both blocks and the rotational kinetic energy of the pulley. The conservation of energy equation can be expressed as:

Initial Potential Energy = Final Kinetic Energy

Thus, we have:

\( m_2gh_{2i} = \frac{1}{2} m_1 v^2 + \frac{1}{2} m_2 v^2 + \frac{1}{2} I \omega^2 \)

Substituting \( I \) and \( \omega \) in terms of \( v \) (using \( \omega = \frac{v}{r} \)), we can simplify the equation to find the final speed \( v \) of the blocks just before the heavier block hits the ground:

\( v_{final} = \sqrt{\frac{4gh(m_2 - m_1)}{2m_1 + 2m_2 + m_3}} \)

After substituting the known values (with \( g = 10 \, \text{m/s}^2 \), \( h = 5 \, \text{m} \), \( m_1 = 3 \, \text{kg} \), \( m_2 = 5 \, \text{kg} \), and \( m_3 = 4 \, \text{kg} \)), we find that the final speed \( v \) is approximately 4.5 m/s.

For part b, to find the angular speed \( \omega \) of the pulley, we use the relationship \( \omega = \frac{v}{r} \). Substituting the calculated speed and the radius of the pulley, we can determine the angular speed just before the block hits the ground.

This problem illustrates the application of conservation of energy in a rotational system, highlighting the interplay between linear and rotational motion in a connected system.