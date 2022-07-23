The microscopic view of electric current focuses on the behavior of electrons as they move through a conductor. This movement is characterized by a concept known as drift velocity, which is the average velocity of electrons due to an electric field. Drift velocity is typically slower in conductors than in a vacuum because electrons frequently collide with atoms in the material. The relationship between drift velocity (\(v_d\)), electric field (\(E\)), and the average time between collisions (\(\tau\)) can be expressed with the formula:

\[ v_d = \frac{eE\tau}{m} \]

Here, \(e\) represents the charge of the electron, \(m\) is the mass of the electron, and \(\tau\) is the mean free time, which is the average time an electron travels between collisions. The mean free time is crucial for understanding how often electrons interact with the atomic structure of the conductor.

Current (\(I\)) can be calculated using the drift velocity and the free electron density (\(n\)), which is the number of free electrons per cubic meter. The equation for current in this microscopic context is:

\[ I = n e^2 E \frac{\tau}{m} A \]

Where \(A\) is the cross-sectional area of the conductor. The current density (\(J\)), which is the current per unit area, simplifies to:

\[ J = \frac{I}{A} = n e^2 \frac{\tau}{m} E \]

In a practical example, if a conductor has \(1 \times 10^{20}\) electrons per cubic meter with 1% being free electrons, an electric field of \(5000 \, \text{N/C}\), and a mean free time of \(5 \, \mu s\), the free electron density would be \(1 \times 10^{18} \, \text{m}^{-3}\). Plugging these values into the current density equation yields approximately \(7 \times 10^{8} \, \text{A/m}^2\).

Resistivity (\(\rho\)) is another important property of conductors, defined as the inherent resistance to the flow of current. It can be derived from the microscopic view using the equation:

\[ \rho = \frac{m}{n e^2 \tau} \]

Conductivity (\(\sigma\)), the reciprocal of resistivity, indicates how well a conductor can carry an electric current. It is given by:

\[ \sigma = \frac{n e^2 \tau}{m} \]

For instance, if copper has a conductivity of \(5.8 \times 10^{7} \, \text{S/m}\) and a free electron density of \(5 \times 10^{17} \, \text{m}^{-3}\), the mean free time can be calculated by rearranging the conductivity formula:

\[ \tau = \frac{\sigma m}{n e^2} \]

Substituting the known values results in a mean free time of approximately \(4.13 \, \text{ms}\), indicating the average time between collisions for electrons in copper.

This exploration of the microscopic view of current in conductors highlights the intricate relationship between electric fields, electron movement, and material properties, providing a deeper understanding of electrical conduction.