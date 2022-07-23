Convex Mirrors are mirrors that bulge outward and make reflected light diverge. In a ray diagram, the parallel ray reflects away from the focal point, the F-ray reflects parallel to the axis, and the center-of-curvature ray reflects back on itself. Because the reflected rays spread out, the image is found by tracing them backward behind the mirror.

A convex mirror always forms the same kind of image: virtual, upright, and reduced. The image appears behind the mirror and lies between the mirror and the focal point. The same mirror equation is used as for other spherical mirrors, \( \frac{1}{d_o}+\frac{1}{d_i}=\frac{1}{f} \) , with a negative focal length for convex mirrors. The focal length and radius of curvature are related by \( f=\frac{1}{2}R \) , so the radius is also negative by the same sign convention. Magnification connects size and position through \( \frac{h_i}{h_o}=-\frac{d_i}{d_o} \) .