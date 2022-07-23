The Carnot cycle is a fundamental concept in thermodynamics that illustrates the maximum theoretical efficiency of a heat engine operating between two thermal reservoirs. According to the second law of thermodynamics, no heat engine can achieve 100% efficiency, but the Carnot cycle provides a framework for understanding how close we can get. Developed by Sadi Carnot in the 1800s, this idealized cycle consists of four distinct processes: two isothermal (constant temperature) and two adiabatic (no heat transfer).

In the Carnot cycle, the first step involves isothermal expansion, where the engine absorbs heat \( Q_h \) from the hot reservoir at temperature \( T_h \). This is followed by an adiabatic expansion, where the system does work on the surroundings without heat exchange. The cycle then reverses, with isothermal compression where heat \( Q_c \) is expelled to the cold reservoir at temperature \( T_c \), and finally, an adiabatic compression that returns the system to its initial state.

The efficiency \( \eta \) of a Carnot engine is given by the equation:

\[ \eta = 1 - \frac{T_c}{T_h} \]

This equation indicates that the efficiency depends solely on the temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs, measured in Kelvin. For example, if \( T_h = 520 \, K \) and \( T_c = 300 \, K \), the maximum theoretical efficiency would be:

\[ \eta = 1 - \frac{300}{520} \approx 0.423 \text{ or } 42.3\% \]

This means that even under ideal conditions, the engine can only convert about 42.3% of the absorbed heat into work.

To calculate the waste heat expelled during the cycle, we can use the relationship between the heat absorbed and the heat expelled, which is expressed as:

\[ \frac{Q_c}{Q_h} = \frac{T_c}{T_h} \]

From this, we can derive \( Q_c \) as follows:

\[ Q_c = Q_h \cdot \frac{T_c}{T_h} \]

For instance, if \( Q_h = 6.45 \, kJ \), substituting the values gives:

\[ Q_c = 6.45 \cdot \frac{300}{520} \approx 3.72 \, kJ \]

Finally, the work done by the engine \( W \) can be calculated using the difference between the heat absorbed and the heat expelled:

\[ W = Q_h - Q_c \]

Using the previous values, we find:

\[ W = 6.45 \, kJ - 3.72 \, kJ \approx 2.73 \, kJ \]

This calculation shows that the maximum work output from the Carnot engine operating under these conditions is approximately 2.73 kJ per cycle. Understanding the Carnot cycle is crucial for grasping the limits of efficiency in real-world heat engines and the principles of thermodynamics.