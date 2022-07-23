In alternating current (AC) circuits, understanding the role of different components in power emission is crucial. The only element that has an average power not equal to zero is the resistor. This is because resistors dissipate energy, while capacitors and inductors merely store energy without emitting it. Capacitors store electric potential energy by holding charge, and inductors store magnetic potential energy through current. When analyzing power in these components, the energy entering a capacitor or inductor equals the energy leaving it, resulting in no net power emission.

The maximum power dissipated by a resistor can be calculated using the formula:

P_{\(\text{max}\)} = V_{\(\text{max}\)} \(\times\) I_{\(\text{max}\)}

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, where Vis the maximum voltage across the resistor and Iis the maximum current. Over time, the instantaneous power can be expressed as:

P(t) = I(t)^2 \(\times\) R

, where I(t) is the current as a function of time and R is the resistance. The graph of power versus time shows that while current oscillates above and below zero, power remains positive, leading to a non-zero average value.

The average power emitted by an AC circuit is calculated as half of the maximum power due to the symmetry of the power peaks. This can be expressed as:

P_{\(\text{avg}\)} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) V_{\(\text{max}\)} \(\times\) I_{\(\text{max}\)}

. When substituting maximum values with their root mean square (RMS) equivalents, the average power can also be represented as:

P_{\(\text{avg}\)} = V_{\(\text{rms}\)} \(\times\) I_{\(\text{rms}\)}

, highlighting that average power depends on the RMS values of voltage and current, rather than their averages, which are zero.

For example, consider an AC source with a maximum voltage of 120 volts connected to a 10-ohm resistor. The maximum current can be calculated as:

I_{\(\text{max}\)} = \(\frac{V_{\text{max}\)}}{R} = \(\frac{120 \text{ volts}\)}{10 \(\text{ ohms}\)} = 12 \(\text{ amps}\)

. The average power is then:

P_{\(\text{avg}\)} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\times\) 120 \(\text{ volts}\) \(\times\) 12 \(\text{ amps}\) = 720 \(\text{ watts}\)

. The RMS current can be found as:

I_{\(\text{rms}\)} = \(\frac{I_{\text{max}\)}}{\(\sqrt{2}\)} = \(\frac{12}{\sqrt{2}\)} \(\approx\) 8.49 \(\text{ amps}\)

. Verifying with the RMS power formula:

P_{\(\text{rms}\)} = I_{\(\text{rms}\)}^2 \(\times\) R = (8.49)^2 \(\times\) 10 \(\approx\) 720 \(\text{ watts}\)

. This confirms that the average power calculated using both methods aligns, emphasizing the importance of RMS values in AC circuit analysis.