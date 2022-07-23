The interaction between two parallel currents is a fundamental concept in electromagnetism, illustrating how electric currents generate magnetic fields and how these fields can exert forces on each other. When a current-carrying wire is placed in a magnetic field, it experiences a force, which can be calculated using the equation:

F = BIL \(\sin\)(\(\theta\))

Here, F is the force, B is the magnetic field strength, I is the current, L is the length of the wire, and θ is the angle between the current and the magnetic field. The magnetic field produced by a straight current-carrying wire is given by:

B = \(\frac{\mu_0 I}{2 \pi r}\)

where μ 0 is the permeability of free space, I is the current, and r is the distance from the wire. When two parallel wires carry currents in the same direction, they attract each other, while currents in opposite directions repel each other. This behavior can be understood through the right-hand rule, which helps determine the direction of the magnetic field and the resulting force.

For two parallel wires, the force experienced by one wire due to the other can be expressed as:

F = \(\frac{\mu_0 I_1 I_2 L}{2 \pi r}\)

In this equation, I 1 and I 2 are the currents in the two wires, L is the length of the wires, and r is the distance between them. This mutual force is a result of Newton's third law, where the force exerted by wire 1 on wire 2 is equal in magnitude and opposite in direction to the force exerted by wire 2 on wire 1.

When calculating the force per unit length, the formula simplifies to:

F/L = \(\frac{\mu_0 I_1 I_2}{2 \pi r}\)

To illustrate these concepts, consider an example with two horizontal wires, each 10 meters long and separated by 0.5 meters. If the top wire carries a current of 2 A to the right and the bottom wire carries a current of 3 A to the left, the wires will repel each other due to their opposite currents. The magnitude of the force can be calculated using the earlier formula, substituting the known values:

F = \(\frac{(4\pi \times 10^{-7}\)) (2)(3)(10)}{2\(\pi\) (0.5)}

Upon calculation, this yields a force of approximately 2.4 × 10-5 N. The direction of the force on the top wire is upward, while the force on the bottom wire is downward, confirming the repulsive interaction between the two currents.