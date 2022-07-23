The ballistic pendulum problem involves a collision between a moving object, such as a bullet, and a stationary block that swings upward after the collision. This scenario combines principles of momentum and energy conservation to analyze the motion and height reached by the pendulum.

To begin solving a ballistic pendulum problem, it is essential to identify key points in the motion: point A (before the collision), point B (immediately after the collision), and point C (at the maximum height). The goal is to determine the maximum height (denoted as \( y_c \)) that the pendulum reaches after the collision.

The first step involves applying the conservation of momentum during the collision phase (from point A to point B). The equation for this is:

\[ m_1 v_{1,\text{initial}} + m_2 v_{2,\text{initial}} = m_1 v_{1,\text{final}} + m_2 v_{2,\text{final}} \]

Here, \( m_1 \) is the mass of the bullet, \( v_{1,\text{initial}} \) is its initial velocity, \( m_2 \) is the mass of the block, and \( v_{2,\text{initial}} \) is zero since the block is at rest. After the collision, both the bullet and block move together, making it a completely inelastic collision.

Next, the conservation of energy principle is applied from point B to point C. The energy conservation equation is:

\[ K_B + U_B + W_{\text{non-conservative}} = K_C + U_C \]

In this case, the kinetic energy at point B is given by:

\[ K_B = \frac{1}{2} m v_B^2 \]

At point C, the kinetic energy is zero because the pendulum momentarily stops, and the potential energy is at its maximum:

\[ U_C = m g y_c \]

By setting the lowest point of the pendulum (point B) as the reference height (where potential energy is zero), the energy equation simplifies to:

\[ \frac{1}{2} m v_B^2 = m g y_c \]

From this, we can derive the expression for the maximum height:

\[ y_c = \frac{v_B^2}{2g} \]

To find \( v_B \), we substitute the values from the momentum equation. For example, if \( m_1 = 0.2 \, \text{kg} \) (bullet) and \( m_2 = 40 \, \text{kg} \) (block), the equation becomes:

\[ 0.2 \times 700 + 40 \times 0 = (0.2 + 40) v_B \]

Solving for \( v_B \) yields a value that can then be plugged back into the height equation to find \( y_c \). For instance, if \( v_B \) is calculated to be \( 3.48 \, \text{m/s} \), substituting this into the height equation gives:

\[ y_c = \frac{(3.48)^2}{2 \times 9.8} \approx 0.62 \, \text{m} \]

After determining the height, the next step is to calculate the angle \( \theta_y \) that the pendulum makes with the vertical. This can be done using the relationship between the length of the pendulum \( l \), the height \( y_c \), and the angle:

\[ l - y_c = l \cos(\theta_y) \]

Rearranging gives:

\[ \cos(\theta_y) = \frac{l - y_c}{l} \]

Taking the inverse cosine allows for the calculation of the angle. For example, if \( l = 2 \, \text{m} \) and \( y_c = 0.62 \, \text{m} \), the angle can be found as:

\[ \theta_y = \cos^{-1}\left(\frac{2 - 0.62}{2}\right) \approx 46.4^\circ \]

In summary, the ballistic pendulum problem illustrates the application of conservation laws in a dynamic system, allowing for the calculation of maximum height and angle through systematic analysis of momentum and energy transformations.