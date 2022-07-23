In the study of electric forces, it's essential to understand the concept of electric potential energy, which is the stored energy between charged objects due to their positions in an electric field. When two identical charges are held apart and then released, they experience an electric force that causes them to move apart, gaining kinetic energy in the process. This kinetic energy is derived from the electric potential energy that was stored when the charges were separated. The relationship between potential energy and kinetic energy is governed by the principle of conservation of energy, where a loss in potential energy results in a gain in kinetic energy.

The formula for calculating the electric potential energy (U) between two point charges (Q₁ and Q₂) separated by a distance (r) is given by:

\[ U = \frac{k \cdot Q_1 \cdot Q_2}{r} \]

Here, k is Coulomb's constant, approximately equal to \(8.99 \times 10^9 \, \text{N m}^2/\text{C}^2\). It's important to note that while Coulomb's law for the force between two charges involves an inverse square relationship (1/r²), the potential energy follows an inverse relationship (1/r). Additionally, the signs of the charges are significant when calculating electric potential energy, as they determine whether the potential energy is positive or negative.

For example, if we have a positive charge of 3 µC and a negative charge of -2 µC, and we want to find the distance at which their potential energy equals -100 mJ, we can rearrange the potential energy formula to solve for r:

\[ r = \frac{k \cdot Q_1 \cdot Q_2}{U} \]

Substituting the values, we find that the distance r is approximately 0.54 m.

When dealing with multiple charges, the total electric potential energy of a system is the sum of the potential energies between each pair of charges. For three charges, Q₁, Q₂, and Q₃, the total potential energy (U_total) can be expressed as:

\[ U_{total} = U_{12} + U_{13} + U_{23} \]

Each term represents the potential energy between the respective pairs of charges, calculated using the same formula. For instance, if we have charges of 1 C, -2 C, and 3 C, we would calculate the potential energy for each pair, taking into account their distances, and then sum these values to find the total potential energy of the system.

In summary, electric potential energy is a crucial concept in understanding the interactions between charged particles, and it follows specific mathematical relationships that differentiate it from electric forces. By mastering these principles, one can effectively analyze systems of charges and their potential energies.