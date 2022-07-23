Energy conservation is a powerful tool in solving problems related to projectile motion, allowing for quicker solutions to familiar scenarios. In this context, consider a ball thrown from the top of a 30-meter building with an initial speed of 28 meters per second. The goal is to determine the speed of the ball just before it hits the ground, using the principle of energy conservation rather than traditional projectile motion equations.

To analyze the situation, we define key points in the ball's trajectory: point A (launch), point B (maximum height), point C (initial height during descent), and point D (just before impact). The initial speed at point A is denoted as \( v_A = 28 \, \text{m/s} \), and we aim to find the speed at point D, \( v_D \).

Applying the energy conservation equation, we express the total mechanical energy at points A and D. The equation can be written as:

\[ K_A + U_A + W_{\text{non-conservative}} = K_D + U_D \]

Where:

\( K \) represents kinetic energy, calculated as \( K = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 \)

\( U \) represents gravitational potential energy, calculated as \( U = mgh \)

\( W_{\text{non-conservative}} \) accounts for work done by non-conservative forces, which we will ignore in this case.

At point A, the kinetic energy is given by:

\[ K_A = \frac{1}{2} m v_A^2 = \frac{1}{2} m (28)^2 \]

The potential energy at point A, where the height \( h_A = 30 \, \text{m} \), is:

\[ U_A = mgh_A = mg(30) \]

At point D, just before hitting the ground, the kinetic energy is:

\[ K_D = \frac{1}{2} m v_D^2 \]

And the potential energy is zero since the height \( h_D = 0 \). Thus, the energy conservation equation simplifies to:

\[ \frac{1}{2} m (28)^2 + mg(30) = \frac{1}{2} m v_D^2 \]

We can cancel the mass \( m \) from all terms, leading to:

\[ \frac{1}{2} (28)^2 + g(30) = \frac{1}{2} v_D^2 \]

Substituting \( g = 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \), we calculate:

\[ \frac{1}{2} (28)^2 + 9.8(30) = \frac{1}{2} v_D^2 \]

Calculating the left side:

\[ \frac{1}{2} (784) + 294 = \frac{1}{2} v_D^2 \]

This results in:

\[ 392 + 294 = \frac{1}{2} v_D^2 \]

Combining these gives:

\[ 686 = \frac{1}{2} v_D^2 \]

Multiplying both sides by 2 yields:

\[ 1372 = v_D^2 \]

Taking the square root provides the final speed:

\[ v_D = \sqrt{1372} \approx 37.0 \, \text{m/s} \]

This example illustrates how energy conservation simplifies the analysis of projectile motion, avoiding the complexities of unknown angles and allowing for a more straightforward calculation of the final speed just before impact.