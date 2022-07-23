Phasors are essential tools in analyzing alternating current (AC) circuits, representing oscillating values like voltage and current through rotating vectors. A phasor, or phase vector, captures all relevant information in its horizontal (x) component, allowing for a simplified representation of sinusoidal functions. For example, the voltage as a function of time can be expressed as:

\[ V(t) = V_{max} \cos(\omega t) \]

where \( V_{max} \) is the maximum voltage and \( \omega \) is the angular frequency. Understanding phasors involves examining their positions at specific times during one cycle of oscillation. At time \( t_1 \), when voltage is at its maximum, the phasor aligns entirely along the positive x-axis. At time \( t_2 \), when voltage is zero, the phasor points upwards along the y-axis, indicating no x component. At time \( t_3 \), the voltage reaches its maximum negative value, and the phasor points to the left along the x-axis. Finally, at time \( t_4 \), the phasor again points downwards, reflecting zero voltage.

Phasors rotate counterclockwise at the same angular frequency \( \omega \), which can be quantified in rotations per second. For instance, if \( \omega = 2 \) radians per second, the phasor completes two full rotations each second. This rotational nature allows phasors to be treated like vectors at any instant, enabling operations such as addition and subtraction, as well as magnitude calculations using the Pythagorean theorem.

In practical applications, when analyzing multiple phasors, the net phasor can be determined by vector addition. For example, if two phasors point in the same direction and a third is perpendicular, the resultant phasor will still point in the direction of the longer phasor, ensuring that the net value remains positive unless the resultant points to the left. This foundational understanding of phasors is crucial for further exploration of their applications in voltage and current analysis within circuits.