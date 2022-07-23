Linear thermal expansion refers to the phenomenon where materials expand in size when their temperature increases. This is particularly noticeable in one-dimensional objects, such as metal rods. When the temperature of a rod changes, its length also changes, which can be quantified using the relationship between temperature change and length change.

The fundamental equation governing linear thermal expansion is given by:

\[\Delta L = \alpha \cdot L_0 \cdot \Delta T\]

In this equation, ΔL represents the change in length, α is the linear expansion coefficient (a measure of how easily a material expands), L 0 is the initial length of the rod, and ΔT is the change in temperature. The linear expansion coefficient is typically expressed in units of 1/K or 1/°C.

For example, consider an aluminum rod with an initial length of 50 meters at a temperature of 20°C. If the temperature increases to 35°C, the change in temperature (ΔT) is 15°C. Given that the linear expansion coefficient for aluminum is approximately 2.4 × 10-5 1/°C, we can calculate the change in length:

\[\Delta L = (2.4 \times 10^{-5}) \cdot 50 \cdot 15 = 0.018 \text{ meters}\]

This result indicates that the rod lengthens by about 1.8 centimeters, which is a small but measurable change.

To find the final length of the rod after heating it to a higher temperature, such as 50°C, we can use the rearranged equation:

\[L_f = L_0 \cdot (1 + \alpha \cdot \Delta T)\]

In this case, the change in temperature from 20°C to 50°C is 30°C. Plugging in the values:

\[L_f = 50 \cdot (1 + (2.4 \times 10^{-5}) \cdot 30) = 50.036 \text{ meters}\]

This calculation shows that the final length of the rod is approximately 50.036 meters after the temperature increase.

Understanding linear thermal expansion is crucial in various applications, such as construction and engineering, where materials must accommodate temperature changes without causing structural damage.