Transformers are essential devices that utilize the principle of electromagnetic induction to adjust voltage levels for efficient power delivery from generators to homes. In North America, the standard voltage delivered to households is 120 volts, which can be too high for sensitive electronics. Therefore, transformers are used to step down this voltage to safer levels.

The operation of a transformer is based on Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction, which states that a changing magnetic field can induce an electromotive force (emf) in a nearby coil. A typical transformer consists of two solenoids (coils) placed close to each other, each with a different number of turns. The relationship between the input voltage (V 1 ) and output voltage (V 2 ) is governed by the equation:

\[ \frac{V_2}{V_1} = \frac{N_2}{N_1} \]

where N 1 is the number of turns in the input solenoid and N 2 is the number of turns in the output solenoid. This equation allows us to determine how the voltages relate to the number of turns in each solenoid.

For example, if we want to design a transformer that reduces 120 volts to 15 volts, we can set up the equation:

\[ \frac{15}{120} = \frac{N_2}{50} \]

Solving this gives us a ratio of 1/8. We can rearrange the equation to find N 2 in two ways: either as N 2 = 8 × N 1 or N 1 = N 2 / 8. Plugging in N 1 = 50 turns, we find:

1. If N 1 is the output solenoid, then N 2 = 6.25 turns.

2. If N 1 is the input solenoid, then N 2 = 400 turns.

Clearly, the configuration that requires the least number of turns for the second solenoid is when it has 6.25 turns, making it the input solenoid. This demonstrates how transformers can be designed to efficiently convert high voltages to lower, safer levels for household use.