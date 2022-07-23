In the study of standing waves, understanding the wave function is crucial for calculating various properties such as the length of the string and the period of oscillation. The wave function for a standing wave can be expressed as:

y(x, t) = A_{sw} \(\cdot\) \(\sin\)(kx) \(\cdot\) \(\sin\)(\(\omega\) t)

Here, A sw represents the amplitude of the standing wave, which is twice the amplitude of the individual waves that create it. The terms k and ω correspond to the wave number and angular frequency, respectively. The amplitude of the standing wave can be calculated as:

A = \(\frac{A_{sw}\)}{2}

For example, if the amplitude of the standing wave is 5 cm, the amplitude of the individual waves would be 2.5 cm. The number of loops in the standing wave is determined by the harmonic number n. For the third harmonic (n = 3), there are three loops, four nodes, and three antinodes.

To find the length of the string, we can use the relationship between the wavelength λ and the length of the string L given by:

\(\lambda\)_n = \(\frac{2L}{n}\)

Rearranging this gives:

L = \(\frac{n \cdot \lambda_n}{2}\)

To determine the wavelength for the third harmonic, we can relate the wave number k to the wavelength:

k = \(\frac{2\pi}{\lambda}\)

Thus, the wavelength can be calculated as:

\(\lambda\) = \(\frac{2\pi}{k}\)

For instance, if k is 0.34, the wavelength would be approximately 185 cm. Plugging this value back into the equation for L gives:

L = \(\frac{3 \cdot 185}{2}\) = 278 \(\text{ cm}\)

Finally, to calculate the period of oscillation T, we use the relationship:

\(\omega\) = \(\frac{2\pi}{T}\)

Rearranging this yields:

T = \(\frac{2\pi}{\omega}\)

If the angular frequency ω is given as 50 rad/s, the period can be calculated as:

T = \(\frac{2\pi}{50}\) \(\approx\) 1.3 \(\text{ seconds}\)

By understanding these relationships and calculations, one can effectively analyze the properties of standing waves and their behavior in various physical contexts.