Lorentz transformations are essential in understanding how measurements of space and time change when observed from different inertial reference frames, particularly at speeds approaching the speed of light. Unlike Galilean transformations, which allow for simple addition of velocities, Lorentz transformations account for the effects of time dilation and length contraction, phenomena that arise from the principles of special relativity.

In Galilean relativity, the position in one reference frame can be easily related to another by the equation:

x' = x ± ut

where u is the relative velocity between the frames. However, as speeds approach the speed of light, this simple relationship becomes inadequate.

To derive the Lorentz transformations, we consider two inertial frames: the rest frame S and the moving frame S'. The origins of these frames are aligned at time t = t' = 0, and the relative velocity u is typically along the x-axis. The transformations can be expressed as follows:

x' = γ(x - ut)

t' = γ(t - (ux/c²))

Here, γ (the Lorentz factor) is defined as:

γ = \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{u²}{c²}\)}}

where c is the speed of light. The Lorentz factor accounts for the relativistic effects that become significant at high velocities.

In the y and z directions, there is no relative motion, so the coordinates remain unchanged:

y' = y

z' = z

When applying these transformations, it is crucial to remember that time dilation occurs, meaning that time intervals measured in different frames will differ. The time dilation effect can be observed in the second term of the time transformation equation, which accounts for the relative motion between the frames.

For example, if we have a boost of 580 kilometers per second, we can calculate the Lorentz factor and subsequently determine the position and time in the moving frame S' using the above equations. The calculations will reveal that the effects of relativity are minimal at such speeds, as indicated by a Lorentz factor very close to 1.

In summary, Lorentz transformations provide a framework for understanding how measurements of time and space are interrelated in different inertial frames, particularly under relativistic conditions. They encapsulate the core principles of special relativity, allowing for accurate predictions of physical phenomena as velocities approach the speed of light.