Magnetic forces and torques play a crucial role in understanding the behavior of current loops in magnetic fields. When a current-carrying wire is placed in a magnetic field, it experiences a magnetic force, which can be calculated using the formula:

\[ F = I \cdot B \cdot \sin(\theta) \]

where \( F \) is the magnetic force, \( I \) is the current, \( B \) is the magnetic field strength, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the current direction and the magnetic field. In a closed loop of wire, the net force is often zero due to the symmetry of the forces acting on different segments of the wire. However, this arrangement can still produce a torque.

Torque arises when there is a difference in forces acting on opposite sides of the loop. For example, if the top segment of a rectangular loop is pushed out of the page while the bottom segment is pushed into the page, the loop will begin to rotate about an axis. The torque (\( \tau \)) can be expressed with the equation:

\[ \tau = N \cdot B \cdot A \cdot I \cdot \sin(\theta) \]

In this equation, \( N \) represents the number of loops, \( A \) is the area of the loop, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the area of the loop. The normal is a line perpendicular to the surface of the loop, and it is essential to determine the angle correctly for accurate calculations.

Additionally, the magnetic moment (\( \mu \)) of the loop is defined as:

\[ \mu = N \cdot A \cdot I \]

This allows us to relate torque to the magnetic moment with the equation:

\[ \tau = \mu \cdot B \cdot \sin(\theta) \]

Understanding these relationships is vital for solving problems involving magnetic forces and torques. For instance, if a loop with a magnetic moment of \( \mu = 0.5 \) A·m² carries a current of \( I = 0.01 \) A in a magnetic field of strength \( B = 0.05 \) T, and the angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the loop is 90 degrees, the torque can be calculated as follows:

Since \( \sin(90^\circ) = 1 \), the torque simplifies to:

\[ \tau = \mu \cdot B \]

Substituting the values gives:

\[ \tau = 0.5 \cdot 0.05 = 0.025 \, \text{N·m} \]

This example illustrates how to apply the concepts of magnetic forces and torques in practical scenarios, reinforcing the importance of understanding the underlying principles and equations.