In calorimetry problems involving both temperature and phase changes, determining the final equilibrium temperature can be complex. This process often requires a systematic approach, especially when the equilibrium temperature is not provided. To illustrate this, consider a scenario where copper at 150°C is mixed with water at 30°C. The first step is to visualize the system by drawing diagrams that indicate the initial and final temperatures of both substances.

In this case, copper will lose heat and decrease in temperature, while water can either increase in temperature or undergo a phase change to steam. The challenge lies in predicting whether the water will only heat up, boil, or even turn completely into steam. To solve this, we must calculate the final temperature using the equation for equilibrium temperature:

\[ T_{\text{final}} = \frac{m_{\text{water}} \cdot c_{\text{water}} \cdot T_{\text{initial, water}} + m_{\text{copper}} \cdot c_{\text{copper}} \cdot T_{\text{initial, copper}}}{m_{\text{water}} \cdot c_{\text{water}} + m_{\text{copper}} \cdot c_{\text{copper}}} \]

Substituting the known values, where the mass of water is 0.1 kg, the specific heat of water is 4186 J/(kg·°C), the specific heat of copper is 390 J/(kg·°C), and the initial temperatures are 30°C and 150°C respectively, yields a calculated final temperature of 108°C. However, this result exceeds the boiling point of water (100°C), indicating that the assumption of no phase change was incorrect.

To address this, we must consider the heat required for the water to reach 100°C and then potentially turn into steam. The heat absorbed by the water can be calculated using:

\[ Q_A = m_{\text{water}} \cdot c_{\text{water}} \cdot (T_{\text{final}} - T_{\text{initial, water}}) + \Delta m \cdot L \]

Where \(L\) is the latent heat of vaporization (2.256 × 106 J/kg). The heat lost by the copper as it cools down to 100°C is given by:

\[ Q_B = m_{\text{copper}} \cdot c_{\text{copper}} \cdot (T_{\text{final}} - T_{\text{initial, copper}}) \]

By comparing the two heat values, if \(Q_A\) (heat gained by water) is greater than \(Q_B\) (heat lost by copper), it indicates that not all water can turn into steam, and the final temperature will stabilize at 100°C. This leads to the conclusion that some water will indeed vaporize, but not all of it.

To find the mass of water that turns into steam, we can rearrange the calorimetry equation to solve for \(\Delta m\), the mass of water that vaporizes:

\[ m_{\text{water}} \cdot c_{\text{water}} \cdot (T_{\text{final}} - T_{\text{initial, water}}) + \Delta m \cdot L = -Q_B \]

After substituting the known values and solving, we find that approximately 0.00043 kg of water turns into steam. This systematic approach, involving trial and error and careful consideration of phase changes, is essential for accurately solving complex calorimetry problems.