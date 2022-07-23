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Thin Lenses: Videos & Practice Problems
Thin Lenses form images by refraction, so light passes through the lens and bends instead of reflecting. A convex lens is a converging lens, while a concave lens is a diverging lens. Ray diagrams use three principal rays: the P-ray travels parallel first, the F-ray goes through or toward a focal point, and the M-ray passes through the midpoint. For convex lenses, if the object is outside the focal length, the image is real and inverted; if the object is inside the focal length, the image is virtual, upright, and enlarged.
For concave lenses, the image is always virtual, upright, and reduced because the refracted rays diverge and must be traced backward. Image formation is described by the lens equation \( \frac{1}{d_O}+\frac{1}{d_I}=\frac{1}{f} \) and the magnification relation \( m=\frac{h_I}{h_O}=-\frac{d_I}{d_O} \) . Sign conventions are essential: for lenses, \(f\) is positive for convex lenses and negative for concave lenses.
Ray Diagrams for Convex Lenses
An object is placed to the left of a convex lens, an image is formed 20cm to the right of the lens. What is the focal length of this lens?
Ray Diagrams for Convex Lenses Example 1
Ray Diagrams for Concave Lenses
You place a pencil in front of a concave lens with a focal length of . The magnification of the image is m=21. If you wanted to make the image even smaller, should you move the pencil closer to the lens or farther away?
Closer
Farther
Neither
Ray Diagrams for Concave Lenses Example 2
Here's what students ask on this topic:
Convex lenses, also known as converging lenses, bend light rays inward toward a focal point on the opposite side of the lens. When the object is placed beyond the focal length, the image formed is real, inverted, and can be either reduced or enlarged depending on the object's distance. If the object is within the focal length, the image becomes virtual, upright, and enlarged. In contrast, concave lenses, or diverging lenses, spread light rays outward, causing them to diverge. The image formed by a concave lens is always virtual, upright, and reduced in size, regardless of the object's position. This difference arises because convex lenses focus light to a point, while concave lenses cause light to diverge, requiring backward tracing of rays to locate the virtual image.
To draw ray diagrams for convex lenses, use three principal rays: the P-ray, F-ray, and M-ray. The P-ray travels parallel to the optic axis and refracts through the lens, bending toward the far focal point on the opposite side. The F-ray passes through the near focal point on the object's side and then refracts parallel to the optic axis. The M-ray passes straight through the midpoint of the lens without bending. The intersection of at least two of these refracted rays on the opposite side of the lens indicates the image location. If the object is beyond the focal length, the image is real and inverted; if inside, the rays diverge, and the image is virtual, upright, and enlarged, found by tracing rays backward.
The lens equation relates the object distance (), image distance (), and focal length () of a lens: . To find the image distance, rearrange the equation to solve for : . This equation helps determine where the image forms relative to the lens, which is essential for understanding image properties such as size and orientation.
In lens optics, sign conventions are crucial for correctly applying the lens equation. For convex lenses, which are converging lenses, the focal length () is positive (). This indicates that the focal point is on the opposite side of the lens from the object. For concave lenses, which are diverging lenses, the focal length is negative (), reflecting that the focal point is virtual and located on the same side as the object. These conventions help determine the nature and position of the image formed by the lens.
An image formed by a lens is real if the refracted rays actually converge at a point on the opposite side of the lens from the object. This means the rays physically meet, and the image can be projected onto a screen. Real images are typically inverted. Conversely, an image is virtual if the refracted rays diverge, and the image appears to come from a point behind the lens when the rays are traced backward. Virtual images cannot be projected and are usually upright. For convex lenses, objects beyond the focal length produce real images, while objects within the focal length produce virtual images. For concave lenses, images are always virtual.
Images formed by concave lenses are always virtual, upright, and reduced in size compared to the object. This is because concave lenses diverge incoming light rays, causing them to spread out. The refracted rays do not actually meet on the opposite side of the lens; instead, they appear to originate from a point on the same side as the object when traced backward. This virtual image cannot be projected onto a screen. The consistent nature of these image properties makes concave lenses useful in applications like correcting nearsightedness, where reduced and upright images are beneficial.