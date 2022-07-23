Thin Lenses form images by refraction, so light passes through the lens and bends instead of reflecting. A convex lens is a converging lens, while a concave lens is a diverging lens. Ray diagrams use three principal rays: the P-ray travels parallel first, the F-ray goes through or toward a focal point, and the M-ray passes through the midpoint. For convex lenses, if the object is outside the focal length, the image is real and inverted; if the object is inside the focal length, the image is virtual, upright, and enlarged.

For concave lenses, the image is always virtual, upright, and reduced because the refracted rays diverge and must be traced backward. Image formation is described by the lens equation \( \frac{1}{d_O}+\frac{1}{d_I}=\frac{1}{f} \) and the magnification relation \( m=\frac{h_I}{h_O}=-\frac{d_I}{d_O} \) . Sign conventions are essential: for lenses, \(f\) is positive for convex lenses and negative for concave lenses.