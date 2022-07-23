Waves can interfere with each other, creating unique patterns, and one fascinating phenomenon is known as beats, which occurs with sound waves. To understand beats, consider two sound waves, referred to as wave A and wave B, with frequencies of 8 Hertz and 10 Hertz, respectively. When these waves are played simultaneously, they interfere with each other, leading to alternating patterns of constructive and destructive interference. Constructive interference occurs when the waves align perfectly, resulting in increased amplitude, while destructive interference happens when the waves cancel each other out, leading to zero displacement.

The resulting wave from this interference is characterized by a varying amplitude, which oscillates between a maximum value and zero. This oscillation in amplitude is what defines a beat. The amplitude of the combined wave is effectively the sum of the amplitudes of the individual waves. For instance, if both waves have an amplitude of 1, the resulting wave will have an amplitude of 2.

To quantify the beat frequency, which is the number of beats heard per second, one can use the formula:

f_{beats} = |f_A - f_B|

In this case, with frequencies of 8 Hz and 10 Hz, the beat frequency is calculated as:

f_{beats} = |8 - 10| = 2 \(\text{ Hz}\)

This indicates that the listener would perceive two complete oscillations of amplitude in one second.

Additionally, the pitch of the sound produced by the combined waves is determined by the average of the two frequencies:

f_{sound} = \(\frac{f_A + f_B}{2}\) = \(\frac{8 + 10}{2}\) = 9 \(\text{ Hz}\)

While the loudness varies according to the beat frequency, the pitch remains constant at this average frequency.

To illustrate this concept further, consider two musicians playing notes with wavelengths of 0.65 meters and 0.654 meters, respectively. Given the speed of sound at 343 m/s, the frequencies can be calculated using the relationship:

v = \(\lambda\) f

For wave A:

f_A = \(\frac{v}{\lambda_A}\) = \(\frac{343}{0.65}\) \(\approx\) 527.7 \(\text{ Hz}\)

For wave B:

f_B = \(\frac{v}{\lambda_B}\) = \(\frac{343}{0.654}\) \(\approx\) 524.5 \(\text{ Hz}\)

The beat frequency is then determined by:

f_{beats} = |f_A - f_B| = |527.7 - 524.5| \(\approx\) 3.2 \(\text{ Hz}\)

This means the musicians would hear a beat oscillation approximately 3.2 times per second, creating a distinct auditory experience.