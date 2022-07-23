Rolling motion, often referred to as "free wheels," involves rigid bodies that not only rotate around their central axis but also translate sideways. This concept can be illustrated using a roll of toilet paper. When the roll is fixed in place, it can spin (with an angular velocity, denoted as \( \omega \)), but it does not move sideways, resulting in a center of mass velocity (\( v \)) of zero. In contrast, when the roll is allowed to roll on a surface, it exhibits both rotation and translation, meaning both \( \omega \) and \( v \) are non-zero.

The relationship between the angular velocity and the linear velocity of the center of mass for a wheel of radius \( R \) is given by the equation:

\( v_{\text{cm}} = R \omega \)

This equation highlights that the linear velocity of the center of mass is directly proportional to the angular velocity and the radius of the wheel. It is important to note that this relationship applies specifically when the wheel rolls without slipping, a condition essential for the equations governing rolling motion to hold true.

In addition to the center of mass velocity, there are specific velocities at different points on the wheel. The velocity at the top of the wheel is:

\( v_{\text{top}} = 2R \omega \)

And the velocity at the bottom of the wheel, relative to the floor, is:

\( v_{\text{bottom}} = 0 \)

These relationships can be summarized as follows: the velocity at the top is twice that of the center of mass, while the bottom point remains stationary relative to the ground.

For example, consider a wheel with a radius of 0.3 meters rolling without slipping at a speed of 10 meters per second. To find the angular speed (\( \omega \)), we can rearrange the equation for linear velocity:

\( \omega = \frac{v_{\text{cm}}}{R} = \frac{10 \, \text{m/s}}{0.3 \, \text{m}} = 33.33 \, \text{radians/second} \)

Furthermore, the speed of a point at the bottom of the wheel relative to the floor is always zero for a rolling wheel, regardless of its angular speed. Thus, in this scenario, while the angular speed is 33.33 radians per second, the bottom point's speed remains at zero.

Understanding these principles of rolling motion is crucial for solving problems related to dynamics and kinematics of rigid bodies in motion.