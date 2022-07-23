In solving kinematics problems involving two-dimensional motion, the approach mirrors that of one-dimensional motion, with the added complexity of vector decomposition. The key to tackling these problems is to break down the motion into its x and y components, allowing for the application of familiar equations of motion.

Consider a scenario where a hockey puck slides eastward at an initial velocity of 8 m/s, while being subjected to an acceleration of 3 m/s² at an angle of 37 degrees northeast. To determine the puck's displacement after 5 seconds, we first draw a diagram to visualize the vectors involved. The initial velocity vector is entirely in the x-direction, while the acceleration vector must be decomposed into its x and y components using trigonometric functions:

For the x-component of acceleration:

\[ a_x = a \cdot \cos(\theta) = 3 \cdot \cos(37^\circ) \approx 2.4 \, \text{m/s}^2 \]

For the y-component of acceleration:

\[ a_y = a \cdot \sin(\theta) = 3 \cdot \sin(37^\circ) \approx 1.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \]

Next, we identify the known variables for both the x and y directions. In the x-direction, we have:

Initial velocity, \( v_{0x} = 8 \, \text{m/s} \)

Acceleration, \( a_x = 2.4 \, \text{m/s}^2 \)

Time, \( t = 5 \, \text{s} \)

For the y-direction, the initial velocity is zero, and we have the acceleration and time. We can now apply the kinematic equation for displacement:

For the x-direction:

\[ \Delta x = v_{0x} t + \frac{1}{2} a_x t^2 \]

Substituting the known values:

\[ \Delta x = 8 \cdot 5 + \frac{1}{2} \cdot 2.4 \cdot (5^2) = 40 + 30 = 70 \, \text{m} \]

For the y-direction:

\[ \Delta y = v_{0y} t + \frac{1}{2} a_y t^2 \]

Since \( v_{0y} = 0 \):

\[ \Delta y = 0 + \frac{1}{2} \cdot 1.8 \cdot (5^2) = 0 + 22.5 = 22.5 \, \text{m} \]

With both displacements calculated, we can now find the magnitude of the resultant displacement vector using the Pythagorean theorem:

\[ |\Delta r| = \sqrt{(\Delta x)^2 + (\Delta y)^2} = \sqrt{(70)^2 + (22.5)^2} \approx 73.5 \, \text{m} \]

To find the direction of the displacement, we use the inverse tangent function:

\[ \theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}\right) = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{22.5}{70}\right) \approx 17.8^\circ \]

This angle indicates the direction of the displacement relative to the east, specifically north of east. Thus, the final results are a displacement magnitude of approximately 73.5 meters and a direction of 17.8 degrees north of east.