The conservation of mechanical energy is a fundamental principle in physics that states the total mechanical energy of a system remains constant if only conservative forces are acting on it. This principle is particularly useful when analyzing the energy transformations of an object as it moves between different points, such as a ball falling from a height. The mechanical energy of a system is defined as the sum of its kinetic energy (K) and potential energy (U), expressed mathematically as:

\[E_{mechanical} = K + U\]

When considering a ball dropped from a height of 100 meters, we can calculate its mechanical energy at two points: the top (initial) and the bottom (final). At the top, the ball has gravitational potential energy due to its height, while its kinetic energy is zero since it starts from rest. The potential energy can be calculated using the formula:

\[U = mgh\]

where:

m = mass of the object (in kilograms)

= mass of the object (in kilograms) g = acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²)

= acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²) h = height above the reference point (in meters)

For the ball at 100 meters, the potential energy is:

\[U_{initial} = mg(100)\]

Assuming a mass of 2 kg, the potential energy would be:

\[U_{initial} = 2 \times 9.8 \times 100 = 1960 \text{ joules}\]

Thus, the total mechanical energy at the top is 1960 joules. As the ball falls, its potential energy converts into kinetic energy. At the bottom, the height is zero, meaning the potential energy is zero, and all the mechanical energy is now kinetic energy. The kinetic energy can be expressed as:

\[K = \frac{1}{2} mv^2\]

To find the final velocity just before impact, we can use the conservation of mechanical energy, which states:

\[K_{initial} + U_{initial} = K_{final} + U_{final}\]

Substituting the known values, we find that:

\[0 + 1960 = \frac{1}{2} mv_{final}^2 + 0\]

Solving for the final velocity gives:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{\frac{2U_{initial}}{m}}\]

In this case, the mass cancels out, allowing us to find the final speed without knowing the mass of the ball. This leads to the equation:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{2gh}\]

For a height of 100 meters, this results in:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{2 \times 9.8 \times 100} \approx 44.3 \text{ m/s}\]

In a similar scenario where a ball is dropped from a height of 50 meters, the same principles apply. The initial potential energy is calculated as:

\[U_{initial} = mg(50)\]

Using the conservation of energy, we can again derive the final speed:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{2gh}\]

Substituting the values gives:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{2 \times 9.8 \times 50} \approx 31.3 \text{ m/s}\]

This demonstrates that the conservation of mechanical energy allows us to analyze the motion of objects efficiently, confirming that energy is conserved as it transforms between potential and kinetic forms. Understanding this principle is crucial for solving various physics problems involving energy transformations.