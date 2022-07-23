In the study of physics, understanding the concept of power is essential as it relates to how quickly work is done or energy is transferred. Power is defined as the average power, which can be expressed mathematically as:

\( P_{\text{avg}} = \frac{W}{\Delta t} \)

Here, \( P_{\text{avg}} \) represents average power, \( W \) is the work done, and \( \Delta t \) is the change in time. This equation highlights that power measures the rate at which work is performed or energy is transferred. Since work is a transfer of energy, this relationship can also be represented as:

\( P_{\text{avg}} = \frac{E}{\Delta t} \)

where \( E \) is the energy. The unit of power is the watt (W), which is equivalent to one joule per second (J/s). It is important to distinguish between the symbol for power (W) and the symbol for work (also W), as they represent different concepts.

To illustrate the application of this concept, consider a 100-watt light bulb. To find the energy consumed in one hour, we first convert the time from hours to seconds:

\( 1 \text{ hour} = 3600 \text{ seconds} \)

Using the power equation, we can calculate the energy:

\( E = P \cdot \Delta t = 100 \, \text{W} \times 3600 \, \text{s} = 360,000 \, \text{J} \)

This example demonstrates how to use the power equation to find energy consumption over time.

Next, consider a scenario involving a 1300 kg sports car accelerating from rest to a velocity of 40 m/s over a time interval of 7 seconds. To find the average power delivered by the engine, we can use the work-energy principle, which states that the net work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy:

\( \Delta KE = \frac{1}{2} m v_{\text{final}}^2 - \frac{1}{2} m v_{\text{initial}}^2 \)

Since the initial velocity is zero, the equation simplifies to:

\( \Delta KE = \frac{1}{2} m v_{\text{final}}^2 \)

Substituting the known values:

\( \Delta KE = \frac{1}{2} \times 1300 \, \text{kg} \times (40 \, \text{m/s})^2 \)

Now, to find the average power, we divide the work done (which is equal to the change in kinetic energy) by the time interval:

\( P_{\text{avg}} = \frac{\Delta KE}{\Delta t} = \frac{\frac{1}{2} \times 1300 \times 1600}{7} \)

Calculating this gives:

\( P_{\text{avg}} \approx 1.49 \times 10^5 \, \text{W} \) or 149 kW.

This example illustrates how to apply the concepts of work and energy to determine the power output of an engine during acceleration. Understanding these relationships is crucial for solving various physics problems related to energy transfer and motion.