The ideal gas law and the first law of thermodynamics are foundational concepts in understanding how gases behave under various conditions. The ideal gas law relates pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T) of an ideal gas, while the first law of thermodynamics connects heat (Q), work (W), and internal energy (U) in a system undergoing a thermodynamic process. A key tool for visualizing these processes is the PV diagram, which plots pressure on the y-axis and volume on the x-axis, allowing for a graphical representation of how a gas transitions between states.

In a PV diagram, thermodynamic processes are represented as curves or lines. For example, when a gas expands at constant pressure, the process can be illustrated as a horizontal line. If a gas expands from a volume of 2 m³ to 5 m³ at a constant pressure of 100 kPa, the work done by the gas can be calculated using the formula:

\[ W = P \cdot \Delta V \]

Here, \( \Delta V \) is the change in volume, which in this case is \( 5 - 2 = 3 \) m³. Thus, the work done is:

\[ W = 100 \, \text{kPa} \cdot 3 \, \text{m}^3 = 300 \, \text{J} \]

This work can also be interpreted as the area under the process curve on the PV diagram, which in this case forms a rectangle with a base of 3 m³ and a height of 100 kPa, confirming that the area (and thus the work done) is 300 J.

In contrast, when a gas is compressed, the situation changes. For instance, if a gas compresses from 5 m³ to 2 m³ while the pressure increases from 100 kPa to 220 kPa, the process is represented by a line that slopes upwards on the PV diagram. Since the pressure is not constant, the work done cannot be calculated using the simple \( P \cdot \Delta V \) formula. Instead, the area under the curve must be calculated by breaking it down into simpler geometric shapes, such as a triangle and a rectangle.

The area of the triangle can be calculated as:

\[ A_1 = \frac{1}{2} \cdot \text{base} \cdot \text{height} = \frac{1}{2} \cdot 3 \cdot 120 = 180 \, \text{J} \]

However, since the gas is being compressed, the work done is negative, resulting in:

\[ W = -180 \, \text{J} \]

The area of the rectangle can be calculated as:

\[ A_2 = \text{base} \cdot \text{height} = -3 \cdot 100 = -300 \, \text{J} \]

Adding these two areas gives the total work done during the compression:

\[ W = -180 + (-300) = -480 \, \text{J} \]

This negative value indicates that work is done on the gas during compression. A crucial takeaway is that the direction of the process on the PV diagram significantly affects the sign of the work done: processes moving from left to right yield positive work, while those moving from right to left yield negative work. Understanding these principles is essential for analyzing thermodynamic systems effectively.