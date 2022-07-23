In solving one-dimensional motion problems that involve forces, it's essential to integrate the concepts of motion and force. The five key motion variables to remember are initial velocity (\(v_{\text{initial}}\)), final velocity (\(v_{\text{final}}\)), displacement (\(\Delta x\)), time (\(\Delta t\)), and acceleration (\(a\)). When you know three of these variables, you can apply one of the four equations of uniformly accelerated motion (UAM) to find the unknown variable.

On the forces side, the primary variables are force (\(F\)), mass (\(m\)), and acceleration (\(a\)), governed by the equation \(F = ma\). To solve a forces problem, you need to know two of these three variables. In scenarios where both motion and forces are involved, the acceleration variable serves as the common link between the two sets of equations.

For example, consider a 20 kg block on a frictionless surface being pushed and accelerating from rest to a final velocity of 30 m/s over a time period of 6 seconds. To find the applied force, you first draw a free body diagram to identify the forces acting on the block, which include the weight force and the applied force, while noting that there is no friction due to the frictionless surface.

Next, you apply the equation \(F = ma\) to find the applied force. However, since the acceleration is unknown, you can use the motion equations to find it. Using the equation \(v_{\text{final}} = v_{\text{initial}} + at\), you can substitute the known values: \(30 = 0 + a \cdot 6\). Solving for \(a\) gives you \(a = \frac{30}{6} = 5 \, \text{m/s}^2\).

Now that you have the acceleration, you can substitute it back into the force equation: \(F_a = m \cdot a = 20 \cdot 5 = 100 \, \text{N}\). Thus, the magnitude of the applied force pushing the block is 100 newtons. This example illustrates how to effectively combine the principles of forces and motion to solve complex problems.