In the study of uniform circular motion, it's essential to understand how centripetal forces operate not only in horizontal planes but also in vertical scenarios, such as roller coasters navigating loops. When analyzing these situations, we apply the same fundamental equations, but we must account for additional forces, particularly gravitational force (mg), which affects the speed of the object throughout its motion.

For a roller coaster cart moving through a vertical loop with a radius (r) of 10 meters, we can determine the centripetal acceleration (a c ) at different points in the loop. At the bottom of the loop, if the speed (v b ) is 30 m/s, we calculate the centripetal acceleration using the formula:

\[ a_c = \frac{v^2}{r} \]

Substituting the values, we find:

\[ a_c = \frac{30^2}{10} = 90 \, \text{m/s}^2 \]

Next, to find the normal force (N b ) acting on the cart at the bottom, we apply Newton's second law, where the net centripetal force is the sum of the forces acting on the cart. At the bottom, the normal force acts upwards while the weight (mg) acts downwards. Thus, we establish the equation:

\[ N_b - mg = m a_c \]

Rearranging gives:

\[ N_b = m a_c + mg \]

Given a mass (m) of 70 kg and gravitational acceleration (g) of 9.8 m/s², we can calculate:

\[ N_b = 70 \times 90 + 70 \times 9.8 = 6300 + 686 = 6986 \, \text{N} \]

At the top of the loop, where the speed (v t ) is 20 m/s, we again calculate the centripetal acceleration:

\[ a_c = \frac{20^2}{10} = 40 \, \text{m/s}^2 \]

For the normal force at the top (N t ), both the normal force and the weight act in the same direction (downwards), leading to the equation:

\[ N_t + mg = m a_c \]

Rearranging gives:

\[ N_t = m a_c - mg \]

Substituting the values, we find:

\[ N_t = 70 \times 40 - 70 \times 9.8 = 2800 - 686 = 2114 \, \text{N} \]

This analysis illustrates that the normal force is significantly greater at the bottom of the loop due to the higher speed and the need to counteract gravitational force, while at the top, the normal force is reduced as the speed decreases. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for solving problems related to vertical circular motion.