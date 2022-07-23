Understanding speed and velocity in two dimensions builds on the concepts established in one-dimensional motion, but with a focus on the direction of movement. Speed is defined as the distance traveled over time, represented by the formula:

\[ s = \frac{d}{\Delta t} \]

Here, distance is a scalar quantity, meaning it only has magnitude. In contrast, velocity incorporates both magnitude and direction, calculated using displacement rather than distance:

\[ v = \frac{\Delta r}{\Delta t} \]

Displacement, a vector quantity, accounts for the shortest path between two points and includes directional information. In two dimensions, displacement is represented as a vector that can be expressed in terms of its components along the x and y axes, denoted as Δx and Δy. The overall displacement vector can be represented as Δr, which points at an angle θ from the origin.

When calculating average speed and velocity, it is essential to differentiate between the total distance traveled and the net displacement. For example, if an object moves 40 meters along the x-axis and 30 meters along the y-axis over a time interval of 10 seconds, the total distance traveled is:

\[ d = 40 + 30 = 70 \text{ meters} \]

Thus, the average speed is:

\[ s = \frac{70 \text{ m}}{10 \text{ s}} = 7 \text{ m/s} \]

To find the magnitude of the velocity, we first determine the displacement using the Pythagorean theorem, as the movement forms a right triangle:

\[ \Delta r = \sqrt{(40^2 + 30^2)} = \sqrt{(1600 + 900)} = \sqrt{2500} = 50 \text{ meters} \]

Consequently, the magnitude of the velocity is:

\[ v = \frac{50 \text{ m}}{10 \text{ s}} = 5 \text{ m/s} \]

To find the direction of the velocity vector, we can use the tangent function, which relates the opposite side (Δy) to the adjacent side (Δx) of the triangle:

\[ \theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}\right) = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{30}{40}\right) = 37^\circ \]

This angle indicates the direction of the velocity vector, which aligns with the direction of the displacement vector. Thus, in two-dimensional motion, both speed and velocity are crucial for understanding the movement of objects, with velocity providing essential directional context.