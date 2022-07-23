In projectile motion problems involving moving vehicles, it is essential to differentiate between the projectile and the vehicle from which it is launched. The projectile is the object being released, while the vehicle is the one in motion. The velocity of the vehicle is denoted as \( v_{\text{vehicle}} \). When a projectile is released from a moving vehicle, it inherits the vehicle's velocity at the moment of release, which means that the initial velocity of the projectile, \( v_{\text{projectile}} \), is a combination of the vehicle's velocity and the launch velocity of the projectile.

For instance, if a package is released from an airplane traveling at 300 meters per second, the package will also have an initial horizontal velocity of 300 meters per second. Once released, the projectile follows a parabolic path influenced solely by gravity, behaving like any other horizontally launched projectile. In another scenario, if a balloon is descending at 3 meters per second while launching an object outward at 4 meters per second, the resultant velocity of the projectile can be determined by vector addition. The downward velocity of the balloon and the outward launch velocity combine to create a two-dimensional velocity vector, which can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem:

\[ v_{\text{projectile}} = \sqrt{(v_{\text{launch}}^2 + v_{\text{vehicle}}^2)} \]

In this case, the projectile's velocity would be \( \sqrt{(4^2 + 3^2)} = 5 \) meters per second.

When launching a projectile straight upwards from a moving vehicle, such as a car moving at 30 meters per second while launching an object at 40 meters per second, the same principle applies. The resultant velocity of the projectile is again found using the Pythagorean theorem, resulting in a velocity of 50 meters per second, as it combines both the upward and horizontal components.

In summary, the velocity of the projectile can be expressed as:

\[ v_{\text{projectile}} = v_{\text{launch}} + v_{\text{vehicle}} \]

In cases where the projectile is simply dropped, the launch velocity is zero, and the projectile moves with the same velocity as the vehicle.

To solve for the maximum height of a projectile launched from a moving vehicle, one can follow the same steps as in standard projectile motion problems. For example, if a cart moves at 60 meters per second and launches a missile upwards at 80 meters per second, the initial vertical velocity is 80 meters per second. The maximum height can be calculated using the kinematic equation:

\[ v_{by}^2 = v_{ay}^2 + 2a_y \Delta y \]

Where \( v_{by} \) is the final vertical velocity (0 at the peak), \( v_{ay} \) is the initial vertical velocity (80 m/s), \( a_y \) is the acceleration due to gravity (-9.8 m/s²), and \( \Delta y \) is the change in height. Solving this gives:

\[ 0 = (80)^2 + 2(-9.8)(\Delta y) \]

From which we find that the maximum height \( \Delta y \) is approximately 326.5 meters. This approach illustrates that once the initial velocity of the projectile is determined, the same kinematic equations can be applied as in traditional projectile motion problems.