In this example, we explore the concept of moment of inertia, particularly focusing on a solid disk and additional point masses placed on it. The moment of inertia (I) for a solid disk is given by the formula:

I = \(\frac{1}{2}\) m r^2

Here, the radius (r) of the disk is 4 meters, and its mass (m) is 10 kilograms. When considering additional objects, we treat them as point masses. In this case, we have two point masses: the first mass (m 1 ) is 2 kilograms, positioned halfway between the center and the edge of the disk, which means its distance (r 1 ) from the center is:

r_1 = \(\frac{1}{2}\) r = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\times\) 4 = 2 \(\text{ meters}\)

The second mass (m 2 ) is 3 kilograms, located at the edge of the disk, so its distance (r 2 ) from the center is equal to the radius:

r_2 = r = 4 \(\text{ meters}\)

To find the total moment of inertia for the system, which includes the disk and the two point masses, we use the following equation:

I_{system} = I_{disk} + I_{1} + I_{2}

For the point masses, the moment of inertia is calculated using:

I_{1} = m_1 r_1^2

I_{2} = m_2 r_2^2

Substituting the values, we find:

I_{1} = 2 \(\times\) (2)^2 = 2 \(\times\) 4 = 8 \(\text{ kg m}\)^2

I_{2} = 3 \(\times\) (4)^2 = 3 \(\times\) 16 = 48 \(\text{ kg m}\)^2

Now, we calculate the moment of inertia for the disk:

I_{disk} = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\times\) 10 \(\times\) (4)^2 = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\times\) 10 \(\times\) 16 = 80 \(\text{ kg m}\)^2

Finally, we sum all the moments of inertia:

I_{system} = 8 + 48 + 80 = 136 \(\text{ kg m}\)^2

This total moment of inertia of 136 kg m² represents the resistance of the system to rotational motion about the axis through the center of the disk. Understanding how to calculate the moment of inertia for different shapes and configurations is crucial in the study of rotational dynamics.