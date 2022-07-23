Understanding significant figures is crucial when performing mathematical operations, as it ensures that the precision of your measurements is accurately reflected in your results. There are specific rules to follow for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division to determine the appropriate number of significant figures in your final answer.

When adding or subtracting numbers, the result should be rounded to the same number of decimal places as the measurement with the least decimal places. For example, if you add 12.34 (two decimal places) and 5.6789 (four decimal places), the sum is 18.0189, which rounds to 18.02, maintaining two decimal places.

In cases where you are multiplying or dividing, the final answer should reflect the number of significant figures of the measurement with the least significant figures. For instance, if you multiply 2.5 (two significant figures) by 3.678 (four significant figures), the product is 9.195, which rounds to 9.2, as it should only have two significant figures.

When operations involve both addition/subtraction and multiplication/division, follow the order of operations. First, perform the multiplication or division, then add or subtract. The final result should be rounded to the highest number of significant figures from any of the measurements involved. For example, if you calculate (2.5 × 3.678) + 4.68, you first find the product (9.195) and then add 4.68, resulting in 13.875. If the product has three significant figures and the addition has two, round the final answer to three significant figures, yielding 13.9.

By applying these rules consistently, you can ensure that your calculations maintain the appropriate level of precision, which is essential in scientific and mathematical contexts.