Projectile motion problems can involve launching objects not only upwards or horizontally but also downwards. When an object is thrown downwards, the approach to solving these problems remains consistent with the standard projectile motion equations. The key difference is that the initial vertical velocity component, denoted as \( v_{0y} \), will always be negative due to the convention of considering upward direction as positive.

For instance, consider a scenario where a rock is thrown downwards at an initial speed of 5 meters per second at an angle of 37 degrees from the horizontal. In this case, the angle is measured clockwise from the horizontal, making it effectively negative. The rock lands 10 meters away from the building, and our goal is to determine the height of the building, represented as \( \Delta y \).

To solve this, we first identify the points of interest in the motion: the initial position at the rooftop and the final position when the rock hits the ground. The horizontal displacement \( \Delta x \) is given as 10 meters, while the vertical displacement \( \Delta y \) is what we need to find. The vertical acceleration \( a_y \) is equal to the acceleration due to gravity, which is approximately \( -9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \).

Next, we need to break down the initial velocity into its components. The horizontal component \( v_{0x} \) can be calculated using the cosine function, while the vertical component \( v_{0y} \) uses the sine function. Thus, we have:

\( v_{0x} = v_0 \cdot \cos(-37^\circ) \) and \( v_{0y} = v_0 \cdot \sin(-37^\circ) \).

Substituting the values, we find:

\( v_{0x} = 5 \cdot \cos(-37^\circ) \approx 4 \, \text{m/s} \)

\( v_{0y} = 5 \cdot \sin(-37^\circ) \approx -3 \, \text{m/s} \)

With \( v_{0y} \) established, we can now determine the time of flight \( \Delta t \) using the horizontal motion equation:

\( \Delta x = v_{0x} \cdot \Delta t \).

Rearranging gives us:

\( \Delta t = \frac{\Delta x}{v_{0x}} = \frac{10 \, \text{m}}{4 \, \text{m/s}} = 2.5 \, \text{s} \).

Now that we have the time of flight, we can use the vertical motion equation to find \( \Delta y \). The appropriate equation that does not require the final velocity is:

\( \Delta y = v_{0y} \cdot \Delta t + \frac{1}{2} a_y \cdot (\Delta t)^2 \).

Substituting the known values:

\( \Delta y = (-3 \, \text{m/s}) \cdot (2.5 \, \text{s}) + \frac{1}{2} \cdot (-9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2) \cdot (2.5 \, \text{s})^2 \).

Calculating this gives:

\( \Delta y = -7.5 \, \text{m} - 30.625 \, \text{m} = -38.125 \, \text{m} \).

Thus, the vertical displacement from the rooftop to the ground is approximately \( -38.1 \, \text{m} \). Since height is always expressed as a positive value, the height of the building is \( 38.1 \, \text{m} \). This example illustrates that while the direction of the initial velocity affects the sign, the fundamental approach to solving projectile motion problems remains unchanged.