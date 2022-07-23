The dot product of two vectors can be calculated using either their magnitudes and the angle between them or their components. When using magnitudes, the formula is given by:

\[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = |\mathbf{a}| |\mathbf{b}| \cos(\theta) \]

Here, \( |\mathbf{a}| \) and \( |\mathbf{b}| \) are the magnitudes of vectors \( \mathbf{a} \) and \( \mathbf{b} \), and \( \theta \) is the angle between them. This approach focuses on the multiplication of the parallel components of the vectors.

However, when vectors are expressed in terms of their components, such as \( \mathbf{a} = 2\mathbf{i} + 3\mathbf{j} \) and \( \mathbf{b} = \mathbf{i} + 2\mathbf{j} \), the dot product can be calculated using the formula:

\[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = a_x b_x + a_y b_y + a_z b_z \]

In this case, \( a_x, a_y, a_z \) are the components of vector \( \mathbf{a} \) in the \( \mathbf{i}, \mathbf{j}, \mathbf{k} \) directions, respectively, and \( b_x, b_y, b_z \) are the components of vector \( \mathbf{b} \). The key is to multiply the corresponding components and then sum the results.

For example, if we calculate the dot product of \( \mathbf{a} = 2\mathbf{i} + 3\mathbf{j} \) and \( \mathbf{b} = \mathbf{i} + 2\mathbf{j} \), we find:

\[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = (2)(1) + (3)(2) = 2 + 6 = 8 \]

This result is a scalar, which is characteristic of the dot product.

In another example, consider \( \mathbf{a} = -3\mathbf{i} + 0\mathbf{j} + 4\mathbf{k} \) and \( \mathbf{b} = 1\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \). The calculation would proceed as follows:

\[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = (-3)(1) + (0)(-2) + (4)(0) = -3 + 0 + 0 = -3 \]

In this case, the absence of a \( k \) component in vector \( \mathbf{b} \) means that the \( k \) term contributes zero to the dot product. Thus, the final result is simply the sum of the products of the corresponding components.

Understanding how to compute the dot product using both methods is essential for solving various problems in physics and engineering, as it provides insight into the relationship between vectors in different contexts.