In the study of uniform circular motion, understanding the key variables of circumference, period, and frequency is essential. These concepts are interconnected and relate to the motion of an object completing a full rotation around a circular path, often referred to as a revolution or cycle.

The circumference (denoted as c) represents the total distance traveled around the circular path. It is calculated using the formula:

\( c = 2 \pi r \)

where r is the radius of the circle, the distance from the center to the edge. Knowing either the circumference or the radius allows you to determine the other.

The period (symbolized as T) is the time it takes to complete one full cycle. It is expressed in seconds per cycle and can be calculated by dividing the total time elapsed by the number of cycles completed:

\( T = \frac{\text{time (seconds)}}{\text{number of cycles}} \)

For example, if it takes 2 seconds to complete one lap, the period is 2 seconds.

Frequency (denoted as f) is the number of cycles completed per second, serving as the inverse of the period. It is measured in hertz (Hz), where 1 Hz equals 1 cycle per second. The relationship between frequency and period can be expressed as:

\( f = \frac{1}{T} \)

Conversely, the period can be calculated from frequency:

\( T = \frac{1}{f} \)

To illustrate these concepts, consider an example where an object completes 4 rotations in 2 seconds. The period would be:

\( T = \frac{2 \text{ seconds}}{4 \text{ cycles}} = 0.5 \text{ seconds} \)

Consequently, the frequency would be:

\( f = \frac{4 \text{ cycles}}{2 \text{ seconds}} = 2 \text{ Hz} \)

In another scenario, if an object completes 0.5 rotations in 3 seconds, the period is calculated as:

\( T = \frac{3 \text{ seconds}}{0.5 \text{ cycles}} = 6 \text{ seconds} \)

And the frequency would be:

\( f = \frac{0.5 \text{ cycles}}{3 \text{ seconds}} = \frac{1}{6} \text{ Hz} \)

These calculations demonstrate the reciprocal relationship between period and frequency, highlighting their importance in understanding uniform circular motion.