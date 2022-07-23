In this scenario, we are analyzing a 10-kilogram block resting on a rough inclined plane at an angle of 37 degrees. The presence of friction complicates the dynamics, requiring us to determine the frictional force acting on the block when it is released. To begin, we construct a free body diagram, identifying the gravitational force (mg) acting downward, the normal force (N) perpendicular to the ramp, and the frictional force (F) opposing the motion up the ramp.

To analyze the forces, we tilt our coordinate system so that the x-axis aligns with the ramp's incline. The gravitational force can be decomposed into two components: the component parallel to the incline (mg x ) and the component perpendicular to the incline (mg y ). The parallel component is calculated using the equation:

mg x = mg * sin(θ)

Substituting the values, we find:

mg x = 10 kg * 9.8 m/s2 * sin(37°) ≈ 59 N

Next, we need to determine whether the friction is static or kinetic. This is done by comparing mg x with the maximum static friction force (F s max ), which is given by:

F s max = μ s * N

To find the normal force (N), we use the equation:

N = mg * cos(θ)

Calculating this gives:

N = 10 kg * 9.8 m/s2 * cos(37°) ≈ 47 N

Now, substituting into the static friction equation:

F s max = 0.6 * 47 N ≈ 28.2 N

Since mg x (59 N) exceeds F s max (28.2 N), the block will start moving, and we will use kinetic friction instead. The kinetic friction force (F k ) is calculated as:

F k = μ k * N

Substituting the values, we find:

F k = 0.4 * 47 N ≈ 18.8 N

Now, we can determine the block's acceleration (a x ) using Newton's second law:

ΣF x = m * a x

In the x-direction, the net force is the difference between mg x and the kinetic friction force:

mg x - F k = m * a x

Substituting the known values:

59 N - 18.8 N = 10 kg * a x

Solving for a x gives:

a x = (59 N - 18.8 N) / 10 kg ≈ 4.02 m/s2

This positive acceleration indicates that the block accelerates down the ramp, confirming our calculations. Understanding the interplay between gravitational forces and friction on inclined planes is crucial for solving such problems effectively.