In this calorimetry problem, we are tasked with finding the mass of boiling water needed to achieve a final temperature of 80 degrees Celsius when mixed with 0.5 kilograms of water at 15 degrees Celsius. The principle behind this is based on the conservation of energy, where the heat gained by the cooler water equals the heat lost by the boiling water.

To start, we denote the heat gained by the cooler water (Q A ) as equal to the negative of the heat lost by the boiling water (Q B ), expressed mathematically as:

Q A = -Q B

Next, we apply the formula for heat transfer, which is:

Q = mcΔT

Here, m represents mass, c is the specific heat capacity (for water, c = 4186 J/kg·°C), and ΔT is the change in temperature. For the cooler water (A), we have:

Q A = m A cΔT A = (0.5 kg)(4186 J/kg·°C)(80°C - 15°C)

For the boiling water (B), we express its heat loss as:

Q B = m B cΔT B = m B (4186 J/kg·°C)(80°C - 100°C)

Since both sides of the equation involve the same specific heat capacity, we can simplify our calculations by canceling it out:

0.5 kg × (80°C - 15°C) = -m B × (80°C - 100°C)

Calculating the temperature changes, we find:

ΔT A = 80°C - 15°C = 65°C

ΔT B = 80°C - 100°C = -20°C

Substituting these values into the equation gives:

0.5 kg × 65°C = -m B × (-20°C)

Solving for m B leads to:

32.5 = 20m B

m B = 1.625 kg

This result indicates that 1.625 kilograms of boiling water is required to achieve the desired final temperature of 80 degrees Celsius. The larger mass of boiling water compared to the cooler water is consistent with the final temperature being closer to the boiling point, reflecting the greater thermal energy content of the boiling water.