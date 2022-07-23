In calorimetry, we analyze the heat transfer between two or more substances at different temperatures until they reach thermal equilibrium, where no further heat transfer occurs. The fundamental principle is that the heat lost by the hotter substance equals the heat gained by the colder substance, expressed mathematically as:
\[Q_A = -Q_B\]
To solve calorimetry problems, we often use the equation:
\[Q = mc\Delta T\]
where:
- Q is the heat absorbed or released (in joules),
- m is the mass of the substance (in kilograms),
- c is the specific heat capacity (for water, approximately 4.18 J/g°C), and
- ΔT is the change in temperature (final temperature - initial temperature).
In a typical problem, consider two quantities of water: 1 kg at 20°C and 5 kg at 90°C. When mixed, they will reach a final equilibrium temperature (Tfinal) that lies between the two initial temperatures. The steps to find Tfinal are as follows:
- Set up the equation: \[m_A c \Delta T_A = -m_B c \Delta T_B\]
- Substitute the specific heat of water (c) and simplify, as it cancels out on both sides.
- Express the temperature changes: \[\Delta T_A = T_{final} - T_{A_{initial}}\] and \[\Delta T_B = T_{final} - T_{B_{initial}}\].
- Plug in the known values and solve for Tfinal.
For our example, substituting the values gives:
\[1 \cdot (T_{final} - 20) = -5 \cdot (T_{final} - 90)\]
Expanding and rearranging leads to:
\[T_{final} = \frac{470}{6} \approx 78.3°C\]
This result indicates that the final temperature is closer to the initial temperature of the larger mass of water (90°C), demonstrating how the mass and temperature influence the equilibrium temperature, similar to the concept of center of mass in physics.