In this scenario, we analyze an inclined beam supported by a hinge and a force, with the beam in equilibrium. The beam has a mass of 100 kg and a length of 4 meters, positioned at an angle of 30 degrees above the horizontal. The applied force is directed at 50 degrees above the horizontal. To solve for the unknown force \( F \) and the hinge forces, we start by recognizing that the sum of all forces and the sum of all torques must equal zero.

First, we break down the forces acting on the beam. The horizontal forces include the applied force \( F_x \) and the hinge force \( H_x \), which must balance each other. In the vertical direction, the forces include the vertical component of the applied force \( F_y \), the hinge force \( H_y \), and the weight of the beam \( mg \) (where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, approximately \( 9.81 \, \text{m/s}^2 \)). This gives us the equations:

\( F_x + H_x = 0 \) (1)

\( F_y + H_y = mg \) (2)

Next, we need to write a torque equation about a point that does not include the unknown force \( F \). Choosing the hinge as the pivot point allows us to include the torques produced by the weight of the beam and the applied force. The torque due to the weight \( mg \) is negative (clockwise), while the torque due to the applied force \( F \) is positive (counterclockwise). The torque equations can be expressed as:

\( \tau_{mg} = mg \cdot r \cdot \sin(60^\circ) \) (since the angle between the weight and the lever arm is 60 degrees)

\( \tau_F = F \cdot r \cdot \sin(20^\circ) \) (the angle between the force and the lever arm is 20 degrees)

Setting these equal gives:

\( mg \cdot 2 = F \cdot 4 \cdot \sin(20^\circ) \)

Substituting \( mg = 100 \cdot 9.81 = 981 \, \text{N} \) into the equation, we can solve for \( F \). After calculations, we find \( F \approx 1266 \, \text{N} \).

With \( F \) known, we can find the components \( F_x \) and \( F_y \) using:

\( F_x = F \cdot \cos(50^\circ) \approx 814.84 \, \text{N} \)

\( F_y = F \cdot \sin(50^\circ) \approx 970.82 \, \text{N} \)

Since \( H_x \) must equal \( F_x \) but in the opposite direction, we have \( H_x \approx -814.84 \, \text{N} \). For the vertical forces, we can find \( H_y \) using equation (2):

\( H_y = mg - F_y = 981 - 970.82 \approx 10.18 \, \text{N} \)

To find the resultant hinge force \( H \) and its angle \( \theta_H \), we apply the Pythagorean theorem:

\( H = \sqrt{H_x^2 + H_y^2} \approx \sqrt{(-814.84)^2 + (10.18)^2} \approx 814.85 \, \text{N} \)

The angle \( \theta_H \) can be calculated using the arctangent function:

\( \theta_H = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{H_y}{|H_x|}\right) \approx \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{10.18}{814.84}\right) \approx 0.7^\circ \)

This analysis illustrates the balance of forces and torques in a static system, emphasizing the importance of understanding vector components and equilibrium conditions in mechanics.