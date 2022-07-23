In this scenario, we are analyzing a Carnot engine, which is known for operating at maximum efficiency. The efficiency of this particular engine is given as 70%. The engine is cooled by water at a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, which serves as the cold reservoir. To convert this temperature to Kelvin, we add 273, resulting in a cold reservoir temperature of 283 K.

To determine the temperature of the hot reservoir, we utilize the Carnot efficiency equation, expressed as:

\[E_{\text{Carnot}} = 1 - \frac{T_c}{T_h}\]

Here, \(E_{\text{Carnot}}\) represents the efficiency, \(T_c\) is the temperature of the cold reservoir, and \(T_h\) is the temperature of the hot reservoir. Given that the efficiency is 70%, we convert this to decimal form, yielding \(0.7\). Substituting the known values into the equation gives:

\[0.7 = 1 - \frac{283}{T_h}\]

Rearranging the equation allows us to isolate \(T_h\). First, we rewrite it as:

\[\frac{283}{T_h} = 0.3\]

Next, we cross-multiply to solve for \(T_h\):

\[T_h = \frac{283}{0.3}\]

Calculating this results in:

\[T_h \approx 943.3 \, \text{K}\]

This value confirms that the temperature of the hot reservoir is indeed higher than that of the cold reservoir, as expected in a heat engine. To verify the accuracy of our calculations, substituting \(T_c = 283 \, \text{K}\) and \(T_h = 943.3 \, \text{K}\) back into the efficiency equation should yield an efficiency of 0.7, confirming our solution is correct.

Thus, the temperature of the hot reservoir is approximately 943.3 K, which aligns with the principles governing Carnot engines and their efficiencies.