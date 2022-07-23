Radiation pressure is a fascinating concept that plays a crucial role in various space technologies and applications. It arises from the interaction of electromagnetic waves, which not only carry energy but also possess momentum, despite having no mass. This momentum transfer occurs when light strikes an object, exerting a force that can cause the object to move. Understanding this phenomenon is essential for solving problems related to radiation pressure.

When light is absorbed by an object, it transfers its momentum, resulting in a force that accelerates the object. This scenario is akin to a completely inelastic collision, where two objects stick together and move as one. Conversely, when light is reflected, the momentum change is greater, leading to a larger force exerted on the object. This situation resembles an elastic collision, where the objects rebound off each other. Consequently, the force exerted by reflected light is always greater than that from absorbed light, which can be summarized as:

F reflected = 2 × F absorbed

The equations governing these forces are straightforward. For absorbed light, the force can be calculated using the formula:

F absorbed = I × A / c

For reflected light, the formula is:

F reflected = 2 × I × A / c

Here, I represents the intensity of the light, A is the area over which the light is distributed, and c is the speed of light (approximately 3 × 108 m/s). The relationship between pressure, force, and area is given by:

P = F / A

From this, the radiation pressure for absorbed light can be expressed as:

P absorbed = I / c

And for reflected light:

P reflected = 2I / c

To illustrate these concepts, consider a practical example involving a laser pointer with an average power output of 5 milliwatts focused on a small area of the palm. If the hand completely absorbs the incoming light, the radiation pressure can be calculated using the intensity, which is derived from power divided by area:

I = P / A

Thus, the absorbed pressure becomes:

P absorbed = (P / A) / c

Substituting the values, if the area is 1 × 10-6 m2, the resulting pressure is approximately 1.67 × 10-5 pascals, indicating a very small pressure. To find the force exerted on the hand, one can use the relationship between pressure and force:

F absorbed = P absorbed × A

Calculating this yields a force of about 1.67 × 10-11 newtons, which is indeed a minuscule force, consistent with the gentle nature of laser light on the skin.

In summary, radiation pressure is a critical concept in understanding how light interacts with matter, influencing various applications in technology and physics. The ability to calculate forces and pressures associated with light absorption and reflection is essential for practical problem-solving in this field.