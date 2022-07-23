In wave mechanics, wave functions can be represented using sine or cosine functions, depending on their starting positions. Typically, waves start at either the equilibrium position (y = 0) or at their maximum amplitude. However, there are instances where a wave begins at a different displacement, necessitating the use of a phase constant to accurately describe its behavior.

Consider a wave with an amplitude of 4 meters, oscillating between 4 and -4 meters, starting at a displacement of 3 meters when both time (t) and position (x) are zero. To write the wave function for this scenario, we can utilize the sine function, which is generally expressed as:

y(x, t) = A \(\sin\)(kx - \(\omega\) t + \(\phi\))

Here, A represents the amplitude, k is the wave number, ω is the angular frequency, and φ is the phase constant. The phase constant allows us to shift the wave function horizontally, aligning it with the actual starting position of the wave.

For this specific wave, the wave number k is given as 10 radians per meter, and the angular frequency ω is 62.8 radians per second. Since the wave starts at a displacement of 3 meters, we need to determine the phase constant φ that corresponds to this initial condition.

To find φ, we first set up the equation:

4 \(\sin\)(10(0) - 62.8(0) + \(\phi\)) = 3

This simplifies to:

4 \(\sin\)(\(\phi\)) = 3

From this, we can isolate the sine function:

\(\sin\)(\(\phi\)) = \(\frac{3}{4}\)

Taking the inverse sine gives us:

\(\phi\) = \(\arcsin\[\left\)(\(\frac{3}{4}\]\right\)) \(\approx\) 0.85 \(\text{ radians}\)

Thus, the complete wave function using the sine function is:

y(x, t) = 4 \(\sin\)(10x - 62.8t + 0.85)

Alternatively, we can express the same wave using a cosine function. The general form for the cosine wave function is:

y(x, t) = A \(\cos\)(kx - \(\omega\) t + \(\phi\)_c)

In this case, since the wave starts at a displacement of 3 meters, we find that the phase constant for the cosine function will be negative, indicating a shift to the right. Following similar steps as before, we set up the equation:

4 \(\cos\)(10(0) - 62.8(0) + \(\phi\)_c) = 3

This simplifies to:

4 \(\cos\)(\(\phi\)_c) = 3

Isolating the cosine function gives:

\(\cos\)(\(\phi\)_c) = \(\frac{3}{4}\)

Taking the inverse cosine yields:

\(\phi\)_c = \(\arccos\[\left\)(\(\frac{3}{4}\]\right\)) \(\approx\) 0.72 \(\text{ radians}\)

Thus, the complete wave function using the cosine function is:

y(x, t) = 4 \(\cos\)(10x - 62.8t - 0.72)

In summary, both sine and cosine functions can effectively describe the same wave, but the phase constants differ due to the inherent properties of these functions. Understanding how to manipulate these constants is crucial for accurately modeling wave behavior in various contexts.