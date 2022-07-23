Electromagnetic waves are a type of transverse wave, characterized by oscillating electric (E) and magnetic (B) fields that are perpendicular to each other and to the direction of wave propagation. Understanding how to write the wave functions for these fields is essential for solving related problems. The wave functions for electromagnetic waves share a similar structure to those of mechanical waves, but with some key differences due to the nature of the fields involved.

The wave function for electromagnetic waves can be expressed using sinusoidal functions, either sine or cosine, depending on the initial conditions of the wave. The general form of the wave function for the electric field can be written as:

\[E(y, t) = E_{\text{max}} \sin(kx - \omega t)\]

For the magnetic field, the wave function is similarly structured:

\[B(z, t) = B_{\text{max}} \sin(kx - \omega t)\]

In these equations, E max and B max represent the maximum electric and magnetic field strengths, respectively. The term k is the wave number, defined as:

\[k = \frac{2\pi}{\lambda}\]

where λ is the wavelength of the wave. The angular frequency ω can be calculated using:

\[\omega = 2\pi f\]

or, for electromagnetic waves, it can also be expressed as:

\[\omega = v \cdot k\]

where v is the speed of light (approximately \(3 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s}\)). It is important to note that the electric and magnetic fields are always in phase, meaning they reach their maximum and minimum values simultaneously, which simplifies the process of determining their wave functions.

To illustrate this, consider an infrared laser emitting a wavelength of 10 micrometers. The electric field oscillates parallel to the y-axis with a maximum value of 1.5, while the magnetic field oscillates parallel to the z-axis. The wave functions can be derived by first calculating the wave number and angular frequency:

1. Calculate the wave number:

\[k = \frac{2\pi}{10 \times 10^{-6}} \approx 6.28 \times 10^5 \, \text{m}^{-1}\]

2. Calculate the angular frequency:

\[\omega = c \cdot k = (3 \times 10^8) \cdot (6.28 \times 10^5) \approx 1.88 \times 10^{14} \, \text{s}^{-1}\]

3. Determine B max using the relationship between electric and magnetic fields:

\[B_{\text{max}} = \frac{E_{\text{max}}}{c} = \frac{1.5 \times 10^6}{3 \times 10^8} \approx 5 \times 10^{-3} \, \text{T}\]

With all variables determined, the final wave functions can be expressed as:

\[E(y, t) = 1.5 \times 10^6 \sin(6.28 \times 10^5 x - 1.88 \times 10^{14} t)\]

\[B(z, t) = 5 \times 10^{-3} \sin(6.28 \times 10^5 x - 1.88 \times 10^{14} t)\]

This demonstrates how to derive the wave functions for electromagnetic waves, highlighting the similarities and differences compared to mechanical waves while emphasizing the importance of understanding the relationships between the various parameters involved.