Simple harmonic motion can be observed in both mass-spring systems and simple pendulums, with each exhibiting similar characteristics but differing in their specific parameters. In a mass-spring system, when a mass is displaced from its equilibrium position and released, it oscillates back and forth between maximum displacements, known as amplitudes. For a simple pendulum, the process is analogous; however, instead of a spring constant, we consider the length of the pendulum, denoted as \( l \), and the angle of displacement, \( \theta \).

When a pendulum is pulled to an angle \( \theta \) and released, it oscillates between two maximum angles, which are the positive and negative amplitudes. The restoring force acting on the pendulum is derived from the gravitational force acting on the mass, which can be expressed as \( F = -mg \sin(\theta) \). Here, \( m \) represents the mass of the pendulum bob, and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. The acceleration of the pendulum can thus be described by the equation \( a = -g \sin(\theta) \).

For small angles, the sine function can be approximated by the angle itself when measured in radians, allowing us to simplify the restoring force to \( F = -mg\theta \) and the acceleration to \( a = -g\theta \). This approximation is crucial for maintaining the linear relationship required for simple harmonic motion.

The angular frequency \( \omega \) for a simple pendulum is given by the formula \( \omega = \sqrt{\frac{g}{l}} \), contrasting with the mass-spring system where \( \omega = \sqrt{\frac{k}{m}} \). This distinction can be remembered by noting the alphabetical order of the variables: \( k \) comes before \( m \) and \( g \) comes before \( l \).

To find the period of oscillation \( T \) for a simple pendulum, the relationship can be expressed as \( T = 2\pi \sqrt{\frac{l}{g}} \). For example, if a pendulum has a length of \( 0.25 \, \text{m} \) and a mass of \( 4 \, \text{kg} \), the period can be calculated using the aforementioned formula, resulting in a period of approximately \( 1.00 \, \text{s} \).

Additionally, the time taken for the pendulum to reach its maximum speed occurs at a quarter of the period. Since the full period is \( 1.00 \, \text{s} \), the time to reach maximum speed is \( 0.25 \, \text{s} \). This understanding of the dynamics of a simple pendulum is essential for solving related problems in physics.